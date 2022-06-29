Hispanic Heritage Month: Sherly Tavarez and her Hause of Curls

Dominican American fashion stylist and entrepreneur Sherly Tavarez joins to talk about her business Hause of Curls and how she reminds Latinos to embrace their curls.

