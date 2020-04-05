Transcript for Some industries ramp up hiring, increasing job openings during pandemic

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to lay off or furloughed their employs, many industries on the front line ramping up hiring and increasing their job openings during this time. Here to tell us where job seekers should be looking, is business correspondent Deidre Bolton. Tell us which industries are hiring right now. So, we can put them into categories, we can say on location or remote. So on location is in response to the way that we're all behaving differently, we shop differently, so Amazon I think is one of the best examples of that, saying in March, they plan to hire 100,000 workers just for their warehouses alone. So those are the kinds of jobs I'm seeing a lot of demand for. So warehouse work, loading and unloading trucks. More people are not going to restaurants, they're shopping, so groceries, they need more inventory. All of those people willing to drive trucks if you have a commercial license, there's a lot of demand for that. If you can help stock, unstock, load, unload a truck that's in great demand. Cashiers, any of these places that have deemed essential businesses are looking for people physically in their stores. Now, there's the other category which is more remote and that is for people, for example, who are willing to do phone work, customer service, tons of questions going to insurance companies, for example. Also opportunities if you have an expertise in tax, tax law, if you have a legal degree, a law degree, there's a great demand for that. Lot of businesses who are trying to just navigate this whole sba program, small business association program. They have a lot of questions. If you have any of those expertises or software engineers. Those are in great demand right now. Two categories, on location and remote. And I'm curious, too, obviously this is a medical crisis, what about healthcare job openings? There's this bifurcation, so if you're someone who's able to work at any step in the process to help fight covid, there's tons of demand out there. As we know, our heroes who are working in hospitals right now, some have had to go home, have had to self-isolate, some people don't have child care for example with schools closed. Lot of nurses that are home. So if you have been trained and you can, for your own health reasons or family reasons, support the fight against covid directly, there are numerous opportunities. The trick is for healthcare workers who cannot be around coronavirus, for medical reasons, personal reasons can't be part of that ecosystem right now. A lot of them have chosen to be sidelined and then there's a smaller story, just as important I think, which is that some hospitals, regional ones, are losing money as more people forego elective surgeries. The noncovid healthcare providers have been benched. Or are at risk of being laid off, Amy. You know, for the millions of people who are out there looking for a job right now, what general tips can you give them? I would say, just beware with these work from home or remote job offers, just be very, very careful. On an anecdotal survey, there are a lot of scammers out there. Never, ever give your social security number or date of birth early on in the process. Don't work for a company that hasn't gotten back to you or checked your references. These may seem like obvious red flags. But this is very stressful time for a lot of people. Lot of people trying to find extra ways to make some money. Anything like unlimited earnings opportunity, anything kind of language like that, you just really want to be careful, do your research. There's the better business bureau. You can Google the company's name with that or the ftc. Make sure that business is listed before you go further and give any kind of personal information, Amy. Always do your homework. Such good advice. Deidre Bolton, thank you for being with us.

