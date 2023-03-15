Meena Harris’ new book aims to reclaim words used to undermine girls and women

“A is for Ambitious” explores new ways of using words like bossy, emotional and intense to reshape how young leaders talk about themselves and each other.

March 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live