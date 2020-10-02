Mongolian wild horses trot through snowy paradise

More
The rare breed, called Przewalski’s horses, enjoyed the fresh snow in Denver, Colorado.
0:48 | 02/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mongolian wild horses trot through snowy paradise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"The rare breed, called Przewalski’s horses, enjoyed the fresh snow in Denver, Colorado.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"68892349","title":"Mongolian wild horses trot through snowy paradise","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mongolian-wild-horses-trot-snowy-paradise-68892349"}