Nonprofit teaches at-risk kids how to use meditation to help with their wellness

ABC News’ Kyra Philips speaks with Fostering Meditation founder Demetrius Napolitano and student Jayaheir Rhodes about why meditation works for everyone.

June 9, 2023

