Transcript for New York City's annual Coffee Festival

For ABC news live on Tommy Brooks made and we are here at New York city's annual coffee festival capping funny stories of around the world have come to celebrate all things coffee. Now the event features latte art competition with them the best breezes in the that is art exhibits that made out of coffee. And even some coffee cocktail workshops. That was approved here the roasters were here at the events and they told us why events like these are so important. Your daily cup ago. Mulligan of an incredible celebration of coffee and noble elevates the yield city. You know the most but caffeinated that he on the planet and here is that the verdict extravaganza. Of coffee tasting but also the culture of coffee. We're based here in New York City does not number one market than the revenues start now. Bobby festival's great to mingle with coffee lovers and also spread ran away like brand awareness relatively new company. You have beaten out and intricate questions about winning hockey moms out there. I don't mind apparently that and you can't happen after that kind of setting like this. Betty that here isn't just for fun all proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit dedicated to providing a clean water to coffee growing regions around the world. For ABC news live up money for things.

