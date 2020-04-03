What the 2020 Super Tuesday results mean: Part 2

More
“Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang discusses the results with ABC News political experts MaryAlice Parks and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
3:50 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What the 2020 Super Tuesday results mean: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:50","description":"“Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang discusses the results with ABC News political experts MaryAlice Parks and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"69382679","title":"What the 2020 Super Tuesday results mean: Part 2 ","url":"/Nightline/video/2020-super-tuesday-results-part-69382679"}