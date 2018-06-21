Transcript for Bear gets freed after being trapped inside of a car

Parking violation caught on camera. A sheriff's deputy in lake tahoe, California, unleashing a beast, breaking a car window to free a bear. The bear had been trapped in the car, destroying the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked. Making a great escape into the comfort of the forest. Where he belongs.

