Bear gets freed after being trapped inside of a car

The bear somehow got inside a car in Carnelian Bay, California, and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, so deputies broke a window to help free it.
0:22 | 06/21/18

Transcript for Bear gets freed after being trapped inside of a car
or credit towards other Samsung tech. Parking violation caught on camera. A sheriff's deputy in lake tahoe, California, unleashing a beast, breaking a car window to free a bear. The bear had been trapped in the car, destroying the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked. Making a great escape into the comfort of the forest. Where he belongs.

