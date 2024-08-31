Carmen Electra, David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert and others reflect on Baywatch

Stars of the hit show look beyond the beach and the red swimsuits in the new ABC News Studios docuseries, Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.

August 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live