It's a moment the symptoms family thought si M S family thought might never come. The family you r50e union took place after a three-month battle with covid. These last three months every tway. Every minute I prays. Every minute I prayed. We wanted him back. We were just trying to prepare for what might. What if. Just be ready for whatever happens. I love you. As he fought for his life in an Oklahoma hospital, Curtis says those prayers are what kept him going. Tell you one thing, it's real easy for me to feel his prars. Prayers. I don't know if it's normal or not but I can tell people cared. Now Curtis is grateful for another chance at life. Each breath is just a blessing nowadays. You just realize that you just don't want to take it for granted. Welcome home, Curtis. While this is one victory in the fight against covid more families across America are still grappling with the virus. As a country one thing is certain, we're now engrossed in the deadliest period since the pandemic first began almost a-year ago. The month of January proving to the deadliest the virus claiming the lives of more than the 5,000 people. 95,000 people and U.S. Surpassed 26 million cases over a mill yu7b -- over a million in L.A. County alone southern California region more than 16,000 have died. Coroner's office desperately trying to keep up. Funeral homes similar story. This used to be a chapel. Last month the chapel and lobby were filled with coffins and bodies. In my caller id I don't even have time to answer phone calls. My system is reporting me like hundreds of calls a day. Over the weekend number of cases of death showed promising signs but far from clear, official showing communities hardest hit Latino in particular continue to die at greater numbers than neighbors. Our Latin X community is bearing the worse of this pandemic. Since the latest surge which began in November Latino covid deaths have gone up 1,000% coming from low-income neighborhoods made up mostly of Latino residents. The doctor here is a er physician 59 the hospital for months warning how bad it could get for communities of color. For more than a year we've talked about the racial inequities with regard to covid, why a year later we're seeing such disparity when it comes to deaths and infection rates. We're trying to fix a problem that's been existing for centuries. Maybe the best we can do is try to keep that equity lens in mind as we think about vaccine distribution. For the proud Puerto rican, the fight against covid has felt personal, especially in a field where less than 6% of all doctors identify as Latino. I had it where my entire time in the emergency department has been people that could look like my mom. Or like my uncle or my brother. And how does the lack of Latino doctors impact the kinds of care Latino communities get? Oh, boy, I'm a unicorn, right. There's a cultural disconnect. For a lot of Latinos, language language is the most important tool a physician has in taking care of patients. 80% of our diagnosis we identify just Idaho tie by history not even physical demand so when you have a language discordance our act to take care of a person is greatly limb incompetented. For the -- greatly limit 12k3w4rd for the last for the last year the doctor has been part of the covid-19 initiative. Gives me pride that the city of Chicago has rolled out a vaccine plan to prioritize those with highest rate of infection and mortality in the city. Are you optimistic this disparity will be bridge snd. Hopefully so. This is not going to get fixed in the next few years but 59 least we're using the words and having the discussions and there's a lot of good people in leadership that want to see a change. As some wait for that dose of hope others thankful to come out on the other side of the virus. You keep fighting, you got this. It was last November when we first Matt her at the hospital. Her husband Curtis was hooked up to a ventilator, his hedge 1450e7b8g his health rapidly deteriorating, feeling ill on Halloween and waved off going to the hospital until a week later when he was 1u6 suffocating in front of her. Following covid protocol she had to drop him at the hospital fully aware she might not ever see him again. You go to the parking lot and sit and cry. Nine days later Susan is given the chance to visit her husband who is still saidated and not doing well. Babe, I love you. The kids came over. Babies miss you. They're ready for you to come home. Love you so much. Need you home. Need you home. The very next day Curtis was airlifted to a hospital in Oklahoma City where he took a turn for the worse. They called me twice and told me he wasn't going to make it. His heart went crazy and had to do cpr. Everybody gathered at my house and we prayed and we talked and I called the next day. They told me he's stable . Back from the brink, Curtis was gradually weened off the ventilator with a slow and steady healing process full of small wins. I never forget the doctor calling me, we facetimed on her phone. First thing he said was I love you. She said he's a miracle. A miracle who is regaining strength in his legs with weeks of physical therapy ahead of him before he can go home. Every day I'm stronger than the day before. It's probably going to take a lot more time than what I'm going to be comfortable with but I got to be patient and let it happen as it happens. This may sound stupid but I really want to get back on a horse. There's a lot of things I want to do. But I really want to get back on a horse and just ride across the pasture. His unwavering faith is what he says saved him. A faith Sims hope to share with families whose loved ones are still suffer from covid. I didn't know what was happening on the world around me but in my mind I knew that I needed to talk to god just pray. Pray hard as you can.

