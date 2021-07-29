Transcript for A deep dive into research surrounding often misunderstood sharks

Reporter: Somewhere in these waters lives nature's most feared predator. Big, fast, fierce sharks. And today I'm going to try and find one. This is it, man. How predictable are sharks? Not very. They're wild animals. So this is the bait. Froze someone. Yeah, like rock solid, yeah. Actual shark bait right here. Frozen. Reporter: Most people like me have never seen a shark up close. But today we're going to try and change that. I'm teaming up with Laura Barcia and Erin Spencer, national geographic explorers and shark researchers. Where are we right now? So we're off Miami beach, trying to get hammerheads and bull sharks for our respective dissertations. And how exactly are we doing that? Because I'm looking around, I'm not seeing any sharks. So we use a special sort of permitted scientific fishing method. We have about a 40-pound weight. We put on a long line that sits at the bottom. It also has bait. And hopefully will attract a then we put five of these out. We put them out, let them hang out for about 45 minutes, then pull each one of them up and see if we have any bait. Reporter: Laura and Erin have dedicated their lives to studying sharks, a critically needed understanding as the global fishing industry and demand for their fins worldwide kills millions of sharks every What is it about sharks that you guys decided to make this your life's work? We still know so little about them. Everyone thinks, we know a lot about sharks. But the truth is, there's very few species that are, like, very well studied or at least well studied. And for most of the 500, like a little over 500 shark species in the ocean, we don't know pretty much anything about them, except that they exist. Many sharks are really threatened. Their populations are threatened. With the great hammerheads, for example. That's a critically endangered species. Every additional piece of information we can get about like where they're going, what they're doing, that kind of thing, it helps us have a better understanding of how the species behaves and then hopefully how we can protect it. Reporter: If you listen to Hollywood, it's easy to see why sharks are such feared animals. Films like "Jaws." You're going to need a bigger boat. First we're gonna seal off -- Reporter: "Deep blue sea." We're going to throw bombs into the tornados. Reporter: And I can't believe I'm saying this, "Sharknado." They've made sharks out to be ferocious hunters of humans. While that may be silver screen fiction, this has sometimes been a reality. The shark attack. Shark attack. Shark attack. Shark attack. Shark warning off long Island, New York. A lifeguard bitten in the waters off Jones beach. Reporter: According to the university of Florida, last year sharks attacked 129 people worldwide. Just this week, a lifeguard reported being bitten by a shark in Long Island, New York. Local beaches were shut down. Sharks are something people are really passionate about, also something people are really afraid of. Yeah, I mean, sharks are wild you know, I think because the ocean is a different medium than we're used to living in, we live on land, so they're always going to be a faster swimmer than us. Sharks are so abundant. 99.99% of the time, all of them just ignore us. They're not really into, you know, whatever it is we're doing in the water. Reporter: But we are definitely interested in them. So much so that ABC's sister company national geographic dedicated six weeks to shows all about our shark friends on Disney plus. Called "Sharkfest." I'm a total diving novice. Reporter: Featuring shows like "Shark beach" starring the mighty Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. Should I be nervous? Reporter: Now Chris was a little busy being the god of thunder to chat with me for this piece, so I spoke to his partner in crime. An og in the shark world, Valerie Taylor. She's been diving with sharks for more than 60 years. Unfortunately, there is nobody young today who will ever know how absolutely magnificent nature made the ocean. I saw the great gift that nature had given us, which was a sea life, full of everything. Reporter: A lifetime of exploring our oceans, captured in the "Sharkfest" documentary "Playing with sharks." I feel sad because it's a marine world that nature gave us, and it doesn't exist in its original state. The best we humans could do is to leave it alone. Nature is a great healer. Reporter: Back on the water, I'm still trying to see a shark up close. But so far -- no luck. We've been out here a few hours. I'm still confident we're going to get a shark. I'm optimistic, I'm optimistic. Reporter: I'm starting to think I may not get to see one. So as our day at sea wraps up, we came up with a plan "B." It's not the same. But it's definitely safer. Yeah, I guess I'm almost satisfied.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.