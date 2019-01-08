Transcript for As Dems trade jabs, Michigan voters speculate on the swing state's future

Reporter: As Democrats face off in the battle ground state of Michigan. I do know. And I wrote the damn bill. Reporter: We're with voters across the state from a watch party. That's why I like Bernie. Reporter: To the neighborhood bowling alley. I would like to see a woman president. I like Elizabeth Warren. Reporter: Even a local bakery. The only way we can win this election as Democrats is if young people vote. Reporte their vote packs an extra punch. Michigan is a make or break state on the road to the white house. With this in mind, the 20 presidential candidates clashing over two days. You think Democrats win when you run on real solutions, not impossible promises. You know, I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States, just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for. Reporter: Tonight, vice president Joe Biden flanked on stage by senators kamala Harris and Corey booker, and taking on issues like crime. There is nothing done for the entire eight years he was mayor. There's nothing done to deal with the police department that was corrupt. Why did you announce on the first day a zero tolerance policy of stop and frisk and hire Rudy Giuliani's guy in 2007, when I was trying to get rid of the crack cocaine. Mr. Vice president, there's a saying in my community, you're dipping into the kool-aid and you don't even know the flavor. Reporter: And once again, the contentious issue of public busing. When vice president Biden was in the United States senate working with segregationists to oppose busing, which was the vehicle by which we would integrate America's public schools, had I been in the United States senate at that time, I would have been completely on the other side of the aisle. And let's be clear about this. Had those segregationists their way, I would not be a member of the United States senate, Cory booker would not be a member of the United States senate, and Barack Obama would not have been in the position to nominate him to the title he now holds. When senator Harris, who was the attorney general for eight years in the state of California, there were two of the mt segregated school districts in the country, in los Angeles, and in San Francisco. And she did not, I didn't see a single, solitary time she brought a case against them to desegregate -- That is simply not true. That's all. Reporter: Some of these presidential candidates left the debate stage and headed just miles up the road to Macomb county, a swing county in every sense. In 2016, it was Macomb that most agree won Donald Trump the entire state. We voted for Obama twice. That made me proud of this country. Voting for trump, people didn't really know which way to go. Reporter: Ever since trump got elected there are certain topics he won't bring up. We don't talk politics. It's best not to. We'd be screaming at each other. Reporter: He's lived in Michigan his entire life and has seen the very auto plants that once sustained him and his family shuttered. The union and middle class built this country. You take away from them, you're hurting everybody. Reporter: This week a GM plant in Warren will close its doors. One of five to close by the end of the year. Donna Goodwin guy represents the workers. It started hitting me last week. Because I had to walk the floor and say good luck to my family. We've been together for over 30 years. And that was one of the hardest things that I've had to do. Reporter: One of those displaced workers, Regina Dooley, has a message for the politicians on the debate stage. Don't tell me. Show me. Show me. Because everybody's telling me to dream, but live up to what you're saying. Reporter: In Michigan, the economy isn't the only issue taking center stage. Candidates uniting against the president over the nation's rags divide. How do you convince primary voters that you'd be the best nominee to take on president trump and heal the racial divide. We'll talk about it for what it is and talk about the consequences. It doesn't help the sensibilities to say send her back about a member of congress because she's a woman of color, because she's a Muslim American. It is also changing this country. Reporter: Minutes away from the fox theater is Dearborn, Michigan, one of the largest Muslim populations in the united States. Close knit, homey feeling that you can't get anywhere else. Reporter: Yasmin is one of the voices behind Dearborn girl, a podcast for Muslim women. They say it's important to use their platform to discuss politics and identity. It's very ironic. People ask, how do you as a Muslim woman feel represented by this old, white, jewish guy. He listens. Reporter: Yasmin, a self-proclaimed politics junkie attended both nights of the debate. We have to take on trump's racism, his sexism, xenophobia and come together. We need to call out white supremacy for what it is, domestic terrorism. And it poses a threat to the United States of America. There have been positive consequences of having this man as president in that people are starting to be more aware of that. But he didn't invent racism. 100%. He just gave racism a mainstream platform. My favorite parts of what America is today are on the backs of black people and immigrants. What does it mean to be American. And it's constantly being questioned. Reporter: Immigration another hot button issue with the former vice president disagreeing with Julian Castro on illegal border crossings. If in fact you say you can just cross the border, what do you say to all those people around the world who in fact want the same thing to come to the United States and make their case that they don't, that they have to wait in line? Mr. Vice president, it looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't. Let me begin by telling you -- Reporter: It's a personal issue for these young women. They were born here, but almost all of their parents immigrated from Lebanon. If you talk to anyone in Dearborn, a big thing would be immigration. You look at your community being attacked, and you think about, who do I know that is going to be affected by their issue. Obamacare is working. Reporter: Progressive policies like medicare for all were front and center on the debate stage. Why do we have to be the party of taking something away from people. No, no. That's what they're returning on. They're running on telling half the country that your health insurance is illegal. Let's be clear about their. We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone. That's what the Republicans are trying to do. I feel like the first half is just going to be like everyone fighting about medicare for all. Reporter: Back in Macomb county, right across from their trump-supporting neighbor, a group of proud Democrats gathered to watch and grade the candidates. This is why Elizabeth is better than Bernie. She can actually get personable. Bernie isn't capable of being personable. Health care is a privilege. It's going to make other people lazy. Why should you get better health insurance because you have more money? That's immoral. Why don't we stop worrying about what Republicans will say. It is time to stop worrying about what the Republicans will say. I feel like I just said that. That's why I love him. He gets it. They're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists. Amen. If we embrace a conservative agenda, they're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists. Amen. Let's stand up for the right policy, go out there and defend it. Reporter: For these voters, falling in step with some candidates and out of step with others. This is why he has 0% in the polls. Reporter: In a swing state where everyone knows every vote ABC news and univision will Ohio the next department.

