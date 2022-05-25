A new documentary tells the story of Boy Scouts sexual abuse scandal

A new Hulu documentary ‘Leave No Trace’ features former Boy Scouts speaking about their experience of sexual abuse by Scoutmasters and the century-long scandal inside the Boy Scouts of America.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live