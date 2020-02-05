Transcript for 4 families share their journeys to parenthood during COVID-19 crisis: Part 1

And I'm terrified. She's going to be just fine. She can do this. When Emily sheer found out she was pregnant with her second child. Day six of self-quarantine. She never imagined how dangerous it could be, giving birth in the middle of a global pandemic in the worse hot zone in the country. As our due date nears, it's been pretty nerve-wracking. Millions of expecting parents are facing that added risk. We're really in uncharted territory and there's so much we don't know about covid-19, especially the effects on pregnant women, newborns and the fetus. Rare but extreme cases of covid-19 impacting mothers and babies, making headlines. In Vancouver, Washington, this woman gave birth in a coma while battling the virus. Only meeting her daughter two weeks later. The world wants to meet you. Tearful reunions like this one in New York sometimes playing out on sidewalks in front of hospitals. For so many, the crisis is creating fear and confusion. Tonight four families bring us inside their journeys to parenthood in this unprecedented time. Taking us into the delivery room, through those painful separations and heart-warming reunions. You hear daddy? Hey, Zoe. Hey, sweet girl. Everything that you want to hear when you can't hold your baby. At least they recognize your voice. This is our baby girl-to-be's We started following them a month ago at the heart of the pandemic. Hello to -- Baby. Baby sister. Right after her hospital and several others in New York City issued a drastic decision. In order to protect patients and staff, no family, no spouse allowed in labor and delivery. What was it like hearing the news that you're going to have to basically go it alone? It was devastating hearing that I'd have to do it myself. It's unimaginable to me. You're missing out on something, dad, what was that like to realize? It's really upsetting. I'm a man who likes to take care of my ladies. I pride myself in taking care of my ladies. I feel like I'm letting them down. What's your biggest fear? My biggest fear is in the biggest moment of my life I can't make a decision and Billy's not there to be part of it, and I don't understand how he could possibly miss out on this moment in our child's life. How are you feelin'? It's your due date. It is my due date. I feel good. Carly and Steven also felt blindsided after moving from California to New York to have their first child, the policy change coming days before their baby was due. It was scary, the idea of him missing that and meeting his kid for the first time on the streets of Manhattan. Like I want them to be together. I want us all to be together. It sucks, but then you start to understand why. Because restrictions were put in place. Carly miraculously found a birthing center that could accept her. We're just happy there was an alternate option for us. We did not have a baby shower, unfortunately, because of the pandemic. Janel and her husband Warner are having trouble finding another option. We've tried several times. I have called the Brooklyn midwives. All of them have said they're booked. Janel is well aware of the reality black women already face, higher complication rates and mortality up to three times higher than white women according to the CDC. That's the thing that was the number one concern, and now it's not. Now it's the pandemic, this vier. What's your biggest fear? Going through this and looking back and seeing how terrified or fearful that I was that I didn't get the chance to really enjoy my wife, my, my, the birth of my child. You only get one first child. All Janel, Carly and Emily can do now is hope, hope for change in policy. Hope that no one gets sick. Hope that it all works out. This is a scary time to be walking into a hospital in need. I've used the metaphor that we're parachuting into what feels like a war zone. It wouldn't take long for that philosophy to become reality. It is March 27, and I'm having a contraction. It's go time. We are heading to the hospital. He's not coming up with me. He's going to drop me off, and I'm terrified. She's going to be just fine. Walking out the door, I was definitely upset. It was a scary feeling going into it. I just dropped my wife Emily off. I was not allowed to go up to the fourth floor. They changed the rules again because I guess it's getting worse. He's parked outside. How are you doing? Okay. Kind of crazy to be on face time on face time. She locked eyes with me when she was pushing those last few pushes through the screen. And all of a sudden the doctor says here you go and plopped the baby right on her, and I just screamed, yeah! I was just happy. I knew my kid was out. I knew she was healthy and my wife was okay, and that's all that mattered to me. Can I get a little peek? Yeah, of course. This is Sarah. Hi, Sarah. She came a couple days early. Oh, look at that face. Because hospitals are trying to minimize the risk of exposure, Emily is discharged in the middle of the night. How was the pickup? The security guard looks at me, hands me a big bottle of sanitizer, gives me a couple pumps and says pick up your kid. I picked her up with a mask on in front of me and I was overjoyed. It was 2:00 in the morning. It felt like we were escaping from the hospital in the cloak of night. What the reunited family didn't know is that Billy missed out by just a matter of hours. New York governor Cuomo ordering hospitals to allow one companion in labor and delivery. We know that if a pregnant woman, a laboring woman has a support person there, things go better. They go better psychologically, emotionally and in some ways medically. Messaging our ob. Carl and Steven hear about the order immediately. I think we're still apt to stick with the birthing center. Except the days keep passing, and T baby isn't coming. Another day, another dog this is a steep curve. At 11 days overdue and blood pressure elevated, Carly has no she has to be induced at the hospital. So, we just got started on patoesen. The precautions were definitely what we expected. Full ppe. He was in head to toe, like, gown. They let me intermittently wear mask, as you can imagine, laboring with an n95 is not really possible. The most exciting thing was like, right at 7:00 P.M., they did the cheer for all the health workers and the shift change, and I was pushing him out, like, while that cheer was happening. What do you think, daddy? He's beautiful. Steven got to witness his son Joaquin's birth but had to leave just a few hours later. The pandemic forcing hospitals to limit exposure. Steven can't come back until mom and baby are discharged, two days from now. Janel and Warner's experience was similar. Around 1:20 in the morning. The dams broke. Yes. And we're off to having a baby! They have to now test me for covid. And then admit me into a room. Couple leaning on each other during the delivery of daughter aymani. Are you wearing a mask this entire time? Yes. During labor I had the mask on. Like, when I was pushing I had the mask on. For the most part I had the mask on. When they turned her to me, her eyes were popping out. She was shocked, I was shocked. I was shocked. I really found someone like Wn dad, the Broadway star, lull byes come with the territory. They're hoping the baby's birth will lift spirits. Welcome to Brooklyn. We have friends that have had family members or other friends of theirs die from this virus or at least be hospitalized. And I know I've gotten texts and calls from people saying, you know, thank you for sending me this, because this has really been a breath of fresh air. Coming up, when newborn intensive care goes on lockdown. It's okay. Oh. You see daddy? One couple's story of faith and grace. The incredible moment of reunification and homecoming.

