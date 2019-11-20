Transcript for The next generation of ‘High School Musical’ talks new series on Disney+

Reporter: We're all in this together. It's the team spirit mantra of one of the most-beloved franchises in Disney history. Launching the careers of a crop of young stars, including zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. High school musical. The first film would lead to two sequels and 15 year of fans. Now it's back as a fresh new adaptation in a spinoff for Disney plus. Can you just say it for me? You have to take a deep breath. "High school musical", the musical, the series. Excuse me, is there somewhere you're supposed to be? Broadway. Reporter: This musical comedy series follow as group of high school students as they put on a performance of, you guessed it, "High school musical." In the old days, teachers would wait two, maybe three days to announce the cast. But when you know, you know. It's called instinct. Reporter: The series stars an entirely new cast, filmed at the same Utah high school where the original film was shot. This cast is depicting all new characters. Actors Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sophia Riley and Matt cornett all navigating the halls. How much did you watch it? I grew up watching it obviously. My first show was high school musical a local production. It affected so many people of all ages. I had Barbie dolls and a high school musical tank top. You know that school musical thing? Growing up, I genuinely felt like Troy because I played basketball and was in theater. Reporter: It's a modern interpretation for a generation who grew up loving the 2006 story of teenagers breaking free from the stresses and stereotypes of high school. First thing people are going to think about is whether all of this music is brand-new or some of the music is nostalgia. I'd say we probably do one song from the original movies and one song that's completely brand-new and was written just for this series, and so that's really great, and I'm actually really excited that a new generation of kids are going to have their high school musical sound track. Reporter: It was a genre that would help pave the way for "Glee." Football players are winning "Dancing with the stars." I think musicals are no longer gauche or weird. I remember standing here with my mom the first time. Reporter: For Tim Fedderly, this is an ode to his early years on Broadway. It's real singing, no auto tuning, lots of dancing, and I hope it's an escape from a tough world out there, that's grounded in something that's real about the teenage experience today. The thing about musicals is there's a place at the table for everybody. This show is all about finding your tribe. Ply name is Ms. Jen. Reporter: He cast his former Broadway comrade in the role of Ms. Jen. I wrote this character of a woman who moves back to salt Lake City from New York when 'T quite go her way, and lo and behold, Kate rinders showed up and nailed it. This is a space, yes. I'm on TV. Reporter: We met rinders in times square, outside the very theater that brought the two of them together more than 15 years ago. Do you find it's just like performing in theater? Or is it a whole different It's a whole different muscle. TV comes in closer, and this show comes in closer, especially when we're addressing the camera and stuff, it's a window into our soul. I love that. That is so fresh. Reporter: The final product looks effortless, but that seamless choreograph eye took months of sweat and dedication. There's a lot that went into it, especially behind the scenes that nobody ever sees, but I think it really pays off. Reporter: What advice do you give them? If your wigfalls off, keep dancing. What I think audiences love is for things to go wrong and for somebody to keep going. Reporter: With episodes streaming now, the series has been green lit for a second season on Disney plus. The Walt Disney company is the parent company of ABC news. You guys are excited about season two. So excited. I just got goose bumps and butterflies in my stomach. I'm so ready to go back to Utah the start of something new

