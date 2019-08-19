George Takei on breaking down barriers as an Asian-American actor in Hollywood

Takei, now 82, is best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the USS Enterprise, in the original 1960s “Star Trek” TV series.
Did you feel pressured. So to represented as or I was certainly mindful of the ruled that I'm play. Because of the the kind of rose at had previously. In played by Asian and Asian American actors and actresses. And yet you helped create this iconic character that was strong and sexy ends Buckley. Which are really broke a lot of stereotypes and calling it did. Notes for you. You either need this blood. But with my night on fuel cell. That is your most legendary scenes I'm AC sell out. After I saw that script it. I ate at the the Ryder. Patton beyond the sit and you told me about the summer Chrysler night. Suggested financing flows said. Oh yeah that's interest deepens and I said it's my fee principle that Saturday I took my first formal and seedless. At falcons studio on Sunset Boulevard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

