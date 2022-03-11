Former 'GMA' producer shares personal journey of grief after daughter's murder

Robin Roberts talked with Michelle Hord who has written about her journey following the death of her 7-year-old daughter Gabrielle in a new memoir "The Other Side of Yet."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live