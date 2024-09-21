Halle Berry on new horror film and breaking barriers in Hollywood

ABC News' Linsey Davis sits down with the Oscar winner to discuss teaming up with horror director Alexandre Aja for her new movie, "Never Let Go."

September 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live