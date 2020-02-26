Transcript for Harvey Weinstein accuser, lawyer Gloria Allred discuss movie producer's conviction

There has been a verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial. Guilty of rape and sexual assault. How did you feel when you woke up this morning? Because in many ways, as Gloria says, this is a new dawn. I think I'm still processing. I'm happy and relieved about the verdict. I'm happy that the jury got it and grateful that I was heard and believed. Reporter: Were you worried at all that you might not be believed? Absolutely. I mean absolutely. I'm terrified. Reporter: The long wait for justice finally over for Mimi Hailey, who was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein 14 years ago. You said you started to cry. What were the tears for? Tension, relief, just release, a tension release, I think. And just a big, you know, exhale, really. It's a new day. A new dawn. Reporter: In Los Angeles this morning, women dubbed "The silence breakers", who have shared their accusations against the disgraced movie mogul celebrated. I have a message for all the victim blamers and those who have retaliated against us. This one's for you. Your time is up. Convicted rapist is right there at the top of his forehead. Now he has to face what he really is and what he's really done. And there has to be a consequence for this kind of behavior, because it destroys lives. Reporter: How do you feel about the other five women in the case and more broadly, people like the silence breakers? It's incredible. I admire and believe every single one of them. They are the ones who created the environment for me to feel safe enough to speak up in. Reporter: More than 90 women have accused Harvey Weinstein, including rose Mcgowan and Ashley Judd. I thought no meant no. Reporter: Yesterday's verdict a watershed moment for Mimi, and they finally feel understood. If the jurors were sitting here, what would you say to them? I would just say thank you. Thank you for getting it. Reporter: When you say getting it, what do you mean? For believing me, for listening to me, for hearing me many. Reporter: Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist and what goes through your mind? That's what he is. So. Reporter: What do you mean, that's what he is? Well, he is a rapist. According to his defense attorneys yesterday he said he was innocent. He's no longer innocent as a matter of law. He is convicted of rape. He also is convicted of a criminal act. Reporter: The verdict partially hinged on Mimi's story. She first met him in 2006 at the Cannes film festival and was hired for project runway in new York City. She was ambitious to be in the business and Harvey was a powerhouse. She says that Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her. But she, like others, continued to keep in touch with Harvey after that, despite this foul. Reporter: The jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi. And the other witnesses who testified in this case probably bolstered Mimi's story as well. Reporter: Weinstein was also convicted of third degree rape, involving a second woman, Jessica Mann. It was wonderful to hear the words guilty, and I'm very happy that he's had to face the consequences. Reporter: Mimi and two of the witnesses in this case were represented by famed women's rights attorney Gloria Allred. You keep calling this a legal reckoning. What message does this send to prosecutors? That a woman who has been raped or sexually assaulted will be believed by a jury. We've been like stuck in this very outdated ideas about what, you know, who a rape victim is. And I think that we're beginning to understand the reality, which is more often than not, people know their attacker, and it brings with it all kinds of complicated, you know, emotional confusion. This case could embolden prosecutors and victims to come forward more and take more chances in prosecuting cases that maybe ten years ago they couldn't win. Reporter: The disgraced Hollywood power broker was acquitted on the three other charges, including first degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault, avoiding a potential life sentence. This was about two cases, both of which had issues. And the fact that a prosecutor's got convictions on both of them is a big win. Reporter: Tonight, Weinstein remains in custody at Bellevue hospital in New York City where he's being T for heart palpitations and high blood upon his release he will be sent to Riker's island. We will be asking for his release so he can be home during the pendency of his appeal, which could take from six month to a year. Reporter: Prosecutors say he used his significant power and influence to lure women in and scare them into silence. Women like wolf, who testified against Weinstein in court. Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. Harriet said so bluntly and cleanly. It's landing. It's landing heavy right now. Reporter: She was a 28-year-old waitress and aspiring actress at a trendy new York restaurant when she first met the Hollywood mogul. She testified that she felt manipulated into meeting him at his apartment where she says he held her down and raped her. What do you think Harvey Weinstein took from you that day? A pretty big chunk of me I think. Some sort of comfort in myself and strength in myself that was missing. And I say was, because I'm getting it back. Reporter: What you're saying is, this is incredibly helpful for you. I'm so glad I opened my mouth in the first place, because I thought I was fine, and now I know I'm not. It still moves me inside. Reporter: For the women who made their voices heard, that silence is now broken. People are calling you a hero. Every single person I feel like who has spoken out is a hero. Reporter: You're looking around at everybody else, but it's hard to say it about yourself. Yeah. I'll say that about her. She's a hero. Yeah, well, you're a hero

