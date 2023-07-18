Inside detectives' big break in the Gilgo Beach murders

After more than a decade of loose ends, cold trails and finger-pointing, New York investigators were able to connect the dots that led to the arrest of a suspect.

July 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live