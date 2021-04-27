An intimate look at Jam Master Jay’s influential life and tragic death

The DJ for pioneering rap group Run DMC helped introduce hip hop to the mainstream. Nearly two decades after his death, two men have been charged with his murder. They have both pleaded not guilty.
7:56 | 04/27/21

