-
Now Playing: The life and legacy of DMX
-
Now Playing: Actress Ariel Winter reads to patients at Los Angeles children’s hospital
-
Now Playing: Chloe Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win best director
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Academy Awards highlights
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Big Bird
-
Now Playing: Bobby Bones dishes on ‘American Idol’
-
Now Playing: The Oscar-winning team behind ‘Ma Rainey's Black Bottom’
-
Now Playing: LeVar Burton says he ‘absolutely’ wants to be permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ host
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 32 states resume rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: Oscar wins and upsets from Hollywood’s biggest night
-
Now Playing: Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in his Oscars acceptance speech
-
Now Playing: Historic Oscars highlights
-
Now Playing: Oscars fashion
-
Now Playing: Academy Awards: behind the scenes
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Channing Tatum moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Oscars by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Add a 'red carpet remix' to your everyday looks
-
Now Playing: George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts to guest host 'Jeopardy!
-
Now Playing: DJ D-Nice brings the beats to the 'GMA' Oscar after-party