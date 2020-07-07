Transcript for July 4th celebrations highlight COVID-19 divide as more young people are sickened

For many across the country, this past weekend was a declaration of Independence unlike any other. Thousands publicly celebrating. Social distancing guidelines ignored. From Michigan to New Jersey to Delaware, as though a global pandemic wasn't under way. Some celebrations were cancelled. But in Atlanta, hundreds of people packed night clubs, dancing, sharing hookahs, the mayor just testing positive. All this as the number of covid cases in the U.S. Continues to rise. 38 states reporting increases. Nine have hit record highs. People are dying. People are getting sick. With a disease that we right now are still trying to find out how to even find a cure for. In Florida, the number of cases has surpassed 200,000. In Texas, more than 8,000 people hospitalized. It's a clash between people taking the virus seriously, and those who appear not to. Like this woman in Arizona, who posted a video of herself throwing masks to the ground. I can't do it because I'm a blond white woman? This comes as the state sees a record high in cases, officials saying the latest surge could be the most dangerous yet. It's going to be very disturbing, I guarantee that. With the death toll near 130,000, the U.S. With the most cases anywhere in the world. And those under 50 accounting for nearly 58% of reported cases. And 6% of deaths. This 31-year-old has been fighting covid since March. Her doctors say she may now have asthma for life. I thought it was really dangerous for the elderly, until I got it. I exercised before this. And it hit me like a ton of bricks. Although you think you're isolated in a vacuum, you're not. You're part of the propagation of the pandemic. It's your responsibility to yourself as well as to society to avoid infection. As too many Americans have learned, this virus doesn't discriminate by age. Nick Cordero was a talented actor who commanded the spotlight, like in this performance at the tonys. And on TV, on shows like "Blue bloods." But on Sunday, he lost his nearly four-month battle with covid-19. He was just 41. His wife announcing his death on Instagram, writing, god has another angel in heaven. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. In 2014, he was nominated for a Tony for "Bullets over Broadway". He takes this kid under his wing. Teaches him you need to make complicated decisions. Do you want to live in love, or in fear? In mid-march, the seemingly healthy father fell ill. The tipping point happened one morning. We were eating breakfast, and I asked him to change Elvis' diaper. I heard a huge thump. And I ran into the bedroom, and he had fallen. He had fainted. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia, then covid-19. Weeks later, he was sedated and on a ventilator in the hospital. Then he started having clotting issues. In the hope of saving his life, his right leg was amputated. After a little more than a month on a ventilator, his wife announced he had woken from his coma. Dada is awake! Yay! Still, he was very weak. But she remained optimistic. Every day dancing outside his hospital window. Others joined in on social media. After a 95-day uphill battle, she said good-bye to him yesterday. Posting that she sang his song "Live your life" one more time to him, holding his hand. Tributes pouring in. Zach Braff tweeted, I can honestly tell you, I've never met a Kinder human being. This woman knows that all too well. Something as simple as talking, who would have ever thought it would be this difficult. In early March, this 28-year-old mother of two was diagnosed with covid-19. It felt like I was using all the energy I had just to stay alive. You literally thought you were going to die. Yes, I was looking at pictures of my husband and kids. She knew her asthma could make the effect of the virus much worse. I remember texting my husband and telling him I can't fight She went to the E.R. Twice. Doctors telling her, her organs were on the verge of shutdown. From her hospital bed in a special covid unit, she took to Facebook, one last prayer on her I was ready to give up. Then I had to remind myself of who I am. And whose I am, trusting the lord with everything within you. But she pushed through. Making it home for a two-week isolation. So this is where I have been since March 14th. Self-isolation at its finest, y'all. It has been miserable. Before finally getting the all-clear to see her children I'm excited, I'm getting ready to hug my kids. Ah! We followed up with her in late April, just as Georgia was allowing restaurants and some businesses to reopen. A decision she was not a fan of. So many people have lost their lives to this virus. And I know it's not over yet. It's still out and about. Over the past weekend, there have been more than 7,000 new cases reported in Georgia. She's been through this once before, and hopes others take this surge as seriously as she was once forced to. My daughter told me I have a chance of contracting the virus again. I do not want covid-19 again. I thought I would not make it out of the hospital. But fortunately I made it out. I'm very grateful for that. Let's turn to Arizona, after reopening in may, there were three times as many covid-19 cases in June as there were in

