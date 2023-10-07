Lessons from the 'World's Happiest Country': Inside Finland's Happiness 'Masterclass'

"Nightline's" Ashan Singh gets an exclusive first-hand look with three Americans on a trip of a lifetime to Finland's "Masterclass of Happiness," where they learn lessons on living a joy-filled life.

October 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live