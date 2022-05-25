Lia Thomas, the first openly transgender swimmer to win the NCAA, speaks out: Part 1

After Lia Thomas won the 2022 NCAA Division I championship in Women’s 500-yard freestyle, she ignited a national debate about fairness in Women’s sports, transgender rights and identity.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live