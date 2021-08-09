Transcript for Michael K. Williams’ death leaves painful void in entertainment world

How many times have you been arrested as an adult, Mr. Little? Shoot, I don't know if I can Reporter: He was a tore deforce on screen. Put my gun on those citizens? You ar model, you are a parasite who leaches off -- Just like you, man. -- The culture of drugs -- excuse me? What? I got the shotgun. You got the briefcase. It's all a game though, right? Reporter: Known for playing what many would go on to call the greatest character on television ever. OMAR little from "The wire." A man got to have a code. Reporter: Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor and performer from east black bush, Brooklyn, found dead in his new York apartment Monday afternoon. A family member discovered Williams dead. Drug paraphernalia found in the home -- Reporter: While the cause of death is still unknown, NYPD is investigating it as a possible drug overdose. It's one of those things where you never expect someone who seems to be at the prime of their career to succumb to something like this. Reporter: Williams electrifying audiences with rousing and chilling performances. As chalky white in the period gangster series "Boardwalk empire." These here my daddy tools. What are you going to do with them? Well -- I ain't building no book case. Reporter: Inmate Freddie knight in "The knight of." And most recently, montrose Freeman, the complicated closeted father in "Love caft country." I'm still your goddamn daddy! Reporter: He's been nominated to win this year as best supporting actor in a drama series. Michael K. Williams is an actor who has brought so much tenderness and humanity to these kinds of roles that over the years have been really unfortunately stereotyped on TV. And he did that throughout his career. Reporter: Stars like all over taking to social media to share their shock and grief for the icon gone too soon at just 54. Before his decades-long career as an actor, Williams was actually a dancer, telling queen la tee a fa about his start. I saw a Janet Jackson video and lost my mind. That's what I'm going to do, become a backup dancer for Janet Jackson! You know? Reporter: He'd go on to perform with some of pop's biggest stars and choreographed the music video for crystal waters '1994 hit single "100% pure love." It was the scar on his face that changed the tragedy try of career. You're not scary as I thought you were going to be. Reporter: The actor telling Dan Harris in 2008 how he got 25 years old, bar room brawl, drinking and drugging out of my It became this distinctive defining characteristic of him. It sort of helped him create this balance between edge and tenderness and this hardened past, but a hope for a warmer future. I will put a bullet in all your behind, what happen right now, you heard? Reporter: It was his nuanced role as OMAR little in "The wire," a black, openly gay hustler that was unheard of in Hollywood that cemented Williams' star power. You tell me I'd be successful for playing an openly gay thug in television, I couldn't have seen this coming in a million years. Up until that point, so many people had never seen a black gay man on TV. And when they had seen them, it was in the guise of policeman buoyance and flightiness. But OMAR little, on top of being this really sort of fascinating anti-hero, his sexuality became a part of his identity that couldn't be ignored. Reporter: His portrayal of little so iconic it garnered the attention of president Barack Obama. OMAR's, by the way, my favorite character. What did you think when you heard Barack Obama said you were his favorite character? You know -- my first reaction about that was -- was based on my mother. To see the proudness in her face, to see how her eyes lit up, made my day. It really made my day. Reporter: Despite his successes, the actor was candid about living a dual life. His days on sets met with nights on the street. Williams detailed a struggle with drug addiction to Tamron A lot of people often think when a person puts down the drug or the alcohol, all the problems go away. That couldn't be further from the truth. Drugs and alcohol are not the problems, they're merely symptoms of the problems. Something that he sort of kept secret for a few years and revealed only in 2012, that when he was shooting "The wire" and playing OMAR, he was leading a secret double life where he was also suffering a cocaine addiction and actually was living homeless in Newark. I think he wa that people knew what he overcame in order to get to where he was. Reporter: After his pain and trauma came light from Williams. How to use our voice -- Reporter: Championing causes, to fight for justice in circumstances reminiscent of his home. What up, what up, what up? Reporter: Working alongside young people with crew krount, the organization he cofounded to empower voters in over-policed communities. I know one thing, I am tired of seeing the police department being called for our mental health crises that we have. Yes. I think he really saw his performances and his activism to be one and the same mission. It will be really hard to look back at his life and his career and his legacy without seeing those two things intertwined. Reporter: Whether it was in person or on screen, the aura that came with him was infectious and indelible. If nothing else, Michael K. Williams was real. A far cry from the reputation of the industry he dominated. And living proof that art, and our greatest contributions, can be manifested from even our deepest imperfections.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.