The Iroquois Confederacy on the U.S.-Canada border is one of the oldest Democracies in the world and comprises six tribal nations: the Mohawks, Oneidas, Cayugas, Senecas, Onondagas and Tuscaroras.

Native American elder on his fight to retain ownership of his homeland

Kanasaraken, a leader of the Bear Clan in upstate New York, says his people have “fought for generations to just hang onto the land, just to hang onto our status as a free and independent people.”