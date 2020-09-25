Native American woman in NYC says her culture, traditions ‘are still living’

More
Melissa Lakowi:he’ne’ Oakes is the executive director of the American Indian Community House in New York City. She says Natives are treated as if they are a part of the past.
2:21 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Native American woman in NYC says her culture, traditions ‘are still living’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"Melissa Lakowi:he’ne’ Oakes is the executive director of the American Indian Community House in New York City. She says Natives are treated as if they are a part of the past. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"73251819","title":"Native American woman in NYC says her culture, traditions ‘are still living’","url":"/Nightline/video/native-american-woman-nyc-culture-traditions-living-73251819"}