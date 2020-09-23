Transcript for Native communities wait to see if their fight for atonement gains ground: Part 2

I use art as a platform. It causes people to wake up and pay attention. Art gives me a way that I could build the world that I want to live in. the first step in reparations, I think, is definitely the recognition that things were stolen. Things were lied about. Just even that acknowledgement is merely scratching the surface. Reparations is truly giving it back. It's giving it all back. America owes its people more so than me. It owes its people the truth, as it actually is. Because all of the history that you're being told in the public schools, it's all lopsided into their favor. I feel that justice will be had when my grandchildren don't have to tell these stories. When they have the ability to be themselves in their own homeland. That's what justice looks like. For my future grandkids and future generations, I'm hoping that the struggles that we're bearing now, that they don't have to, everything will be set in stone. That is my goal. America will not heal until we are all at the table, until the story of how America came to be is out in the open, with all of our stories. It has to begin there. remember the Earth whose skin you are, red Earth, black Earth, yellow Earth, brown Earth, white Earth, we are Earth. Remember the plants, trees, and animal life who all have their tribes and histories too. Remember that you were all people, and all people are you. Remember that you are this universe and this universe is you. Remember, remember.

