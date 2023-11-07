Last officer acquitted in Elijah McClain's death

Nathan Woodyard was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the 2019 killing of the Black man.

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live