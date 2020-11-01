Transcript for Pamela Smart remembers husband’s murder investigation: Part 1

I've been incarcerated for 29 years of a life without parole sentence. I have been portrayed as black widow, ice princess, a killer, and none of those things could be further from the truth. She was cast as the seductress, caught in the middle of a media firestorm. Guilty or not guilty? Guilty. Reporter: Pamela smart, convicted of conspiracy to murder her husband. Sentenced to life in prison without parole for manipulating her teenaged lover, Billy Flinn into pulling the trigger. This story had it all. A beautiful, young woman. A seductress of a young teenaged boy. Reporter: Now nearly three decades into her prison sentence, she still maintains her innocence. Did you mastermind the murder. Absolutely not. Reporter: And argues that whether or not you believe she's guilty, her sentence of life without papatrol has robbed her of any chance at freedom. Even as the alleged trigger man is out of prison. I'm not asking you to judge whether you think I'm guilty or innocent. I'm asking if this is the kind of justice people want in America. Reporter: It all starts in Miami, Florida. Pamela is one of three children. Her mother, a homemaker, who took home making very seriously. She was always there. And when we had a problem, we didn't have to wait until she came home from work. Because she was home. Reporter: Then her family moves to New Hampshire. This is the American dream. Low crime rate. Then came time for college. Pam smart decides to return to and she enrolls at FSU. When I went to college, I worked three jobs, 52 hours a week and graduated from college a year early. My aspiration was to be a journalist and to be in the media. I didn't go to college and go out partying. I worked all the time. Reporter: So you skipped adolescence. I kind of skipped relationships. I had no boyfriend in college until I met my husband, and that was it. Reporter: Pamela smart described that love in her first jailhouse interview with my colleague, Diane sawyer. How did you meet Greg smart? I met Greg when I came home for Christmas during a break one originally, I wasn't attracted to him. But I then became attracted to him. Reporter: What about him? He was very outgoing and always smiling. He seemed fun to be around. Reporter: Their relationship heats up lightning fast. Greg and Pam got married on may 7th, 1989. Pam smart was decked out like princess Diana. I was only21 years old when I got married. I was very much in love with my husband. Reporter: The couple moved back to New Hampshire. Pamela got a job with the public school system, and she became the media liaison among about a dozen public schools. I had a very good job. I made a lot of money for myself. Reporter: But Pamela's happiness is short-lived. In her first year of marriage, her husband had come home and talked to her about having an affair. And I think it crushed her deeply. I was very much in love with my husband from the time he was my boyfriend through when he was my husband. And he had an affair. And when that happened, I was devastated. I thought there was something wrong with me. I thought that I wasn't good enough. It obviously broke her heart and changed her. Changed the marriage. That's the turning point in this story. Reporter: Then, on may 1st, 1990, just a few days shy of their first wedding anniversary She opens the front door, and in the vestibule is her husband. She starts banging on doors. Somebody call 911. Hurry, hurry, my husband, my husband. I was working as an investigative reporter in new Hampshire, and the scanner radio goes off. And we understand a young man has been murdered inside his condominium. To get a bullet wound in the back of his head, this looks like a mob hit, an execution. I'm still haunted every day by memories of what must have happened to him inside our house. Before he was killed. It looks like Greg must have walked into the middle of a botched, screwed up burglary. We noticed that several things were moved. We found that the upstairs as well had been ransacked. The dressers had been gone through completely. However, police find that Greg still has his wallet. He still has a gold wedding band on his hand. Reporter: For the next six weeks, police chase down empty leads, but then a big break. Suddenly, out of the blue. A man walks into the police station with a .38 caliber revolver. He says this is my gun. I think it was used in the Gregory smart murder case. Reporter: He tells police that his son's friend, a teenager by the name of Ralph Welch tells him his gun may have been used to kill Greg. Tests show that that gun is the weapon that killed Greg Reporter: That very same day, police bring in Ralph Welch for a videotaped interview. Okay. It's June 10th, and it's 15:24 hours by my watch. I'm detective Barry cherowitz. Reporter: He tells about a secret conversation he had with the son of the man who turned in the gun. He told me the story how it happened. He told you the story about how what happened. He told me how they did it. How they did what? Killed Greg smart. Reporter: Welch says he learned that three high school boys. Billy Flinn, Pete Randall and Vance went to Greg smart's house that night. Flinn and Randall went inside. Lattime and another boy waited in the get away car. They broke into the place. Then they set it up to make it look like a burglary. I guess the guy tried to run or something. They grabbed him. They threw his dog in the they held the guys head and shot him. Reporter: But what was the alleged motive? This is just what they said from Pam. You're talking about Pam, who's Pam? The guy's wife. Pam smart. Reporter: They discovered that all three have a connection to Pam smart. They attend the school where she's working as a media coordinator. I met bill who's kind of making me feel like I'm the greatest thing on the Earth. Reporter: He was charming. He was. And I needed a boost. Reporter: Police are led to another student named Cecelia pierce. Pam's intern at the high school. Their interview appears in an interview on "Discovery I.D." She tells police that Billy and Pam were lovers. They were friends. Then they were having an affair. How did you find out about the affair? Pam told me that she was in love with bill. Bill Flinn was a juvenile. Just 16 years old. Reporter: Were you technically an adult, and he was under age. Absolutely. Reporter: That relationship seems predatory. It was totally wrong. We've had several bombshells in this case, but another one is about to explode. Cecelia reveals that she has heard the whole story, conversations between Billy Flinn and Pam, and that she has heard that Pam wanted to get rid of Greg. We're going to conduct an audio surveillance of one Pamela smart, using a confidential They decide to ask Cecelia to get wired up, wear a taping device under her clothes. Pretty much, they, they established that, yeah. Why? Like, you know, they can't think of any other reason why bill and them would do it. Yeah, but even if I asked somebody to kill somebody you'd have to be deranged to say okay, I will. She doesn't break into tears, she doesn't deny it, that's very telling. . I had a lawyer, and he says whatever you do, don't talk to her, because she's coming in, and she's going to be wired. Reporter: And yet she still does. He's going to put you on there. And he'll say, did you know? And you're going to say no. And even if you're not arrested you're going to have to go, and you're going to have to send bill. You're going to have to send Pete. My great, brilliant idea that I had, was that I was going to go in and have these conversations with her to make her feel more comfortable so she could tell me whatever she was going to tell me. All I wanted to know was did this guy really kill my husband. Ultimately, the wire that Cecelia pierce wore became the reason the police were able to go and arrest Pamela smart. Pam, did you have anything to do with your husband's murder? Reporter: Meanwhile, the boys are in police custody, refusing to cooperate. But when prosecutors threaten to try them as adults with possible life sentences, they start talking, and they point the finger directly at Pam, telling them she masterminded the entire thing. How often did you talk to Pam about doing it? She would bring it up almost every day. She started yellin' at me. Will, if you're never going to

