-
Now Playing: Disney's Rainbow Mickey Collection releases new products
-
Now Playing: What is LGBT Pride Month?
-
Now Playing: 'Pride in who I can and choose to love': People on what rainbow flag means to them
-
Now Playing: First Lady Melania Trump visits Texas to see migrant children separated from parents
-
Now Playing: 'The Last Defense': An in depth look at the series exploring death-row convictions
-
Now Playing: President Trump signs executive order he says will keep immigrant families together
-
Now Playing: Inside the business of Transylvania and the real-life Dracula's castle in Romania
-
Now Playing: Inside the real-life Dracula's castle in Romania
-
Now Playing: US immigration and child separation policy continues to spark backlash
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes with the directors of the hit new Ruth Bader Ginsburg doc 'RBG'
-
Now Playing: What we know about immigrant children being separated from their parents
-
Now Playing: Why people are leaving their homes and journeying to cross the border to the US
-
Now Playing: How a single drop of blood and recovered memories led to a conviction in 2008 attack
-
Now Playing: Barstool Sports' female CEO shares her vision for the company and its brand
-
Now Playing: Former NFL cheerleaders are suing Houston Texans alleging harassment, unfair pay
-
Now Playing: New Bear Grylls challenge tests the art of survival of everyday people
-
Now Playing: Ex-wife of Arizona killing-spree suspect says she lived in fear for her life
-
Now Playing: Female monster truck drivers, including former pageant queen, compete at Monster Jam
-
Now Playing: What happened during Trump, Kim Jong Un's historic summit
-
Now Playing: Life inside North Korea, the hermit kingdom