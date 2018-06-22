'Pride in who I can and choose to love': People on what rainbow flag means to them

ABC News' "Nightline" went to New York's Stonewall Inn to ask people what the rainbow flag means to them.
Giant hands on parents and accident and soon he lot of eighties everything together to make one beautiful things prior than black men and choose a love. We empower me happy accurately anybody thinks. And just being yourself and I think that's what angels bright colors went flat if you wanna be happy about the only want what should happen. Not hiding things feeling like you know what this is who I am and I'm proud.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

