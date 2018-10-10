Rapper T.I., now known as Tip, gives a tour of his old Atlanta neighborhood

More
The rapper told ABC News' "Nightline" that he's buying property and turning them into affordable housing for the community.
1:53 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rapper T.I., now known as Tip, gives a tour of his old Atlanta neighborhood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58418640,"title":"Rapper T.I., now known as Tip, gives a tour of his old Atlanta neighborhood","duration":"1:53","description":"The rapper told ABC News' \"Nightline\" that he's buying property and turning them into affordable housing for the community.","url":"/Nightline/video/rapper-ti-now-tip-tour-atlanta-neighborhood-58418640","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.