Rapper T.I. gives a tour of his hometown neighborhood in Atlanta

More
T.I., who now goes by the name Tip, took ABC News' "Nightline" to his old community and talked about his career and giving back.
7:25 | 10/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rapper T.I. gives a tour of his hometown neighborhood in Atlanta

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58426860,"title":"Rapper T.I. gives a tour of his hometown neighborhood in Atlanta","duration":"7:25","description":"T.I., who now goes by the name Tip, took ABC News' \"Nightline\" to his old community and talked about his career and giving back.","url":"/Nightline/video/rapper-ti-tour-hometown-neighborhood-atlanta-58426860","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.