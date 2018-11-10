-
Now Playing: Rapper T.I., now known as Tip, gives a tour of his old Atlanta neighborhood
-
Now Playing: TI Talks New Baby, 7 Emmy Nominations for 'Roots'
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael, strongest storm to hit US in 50 years, makes landfall in Florida
-
Now Playing: More details emerge in deadly New York limo crash that killed 20
-
Now Playing: How Dua Lipa became one of pop music's biggest breakout stars
-
Now Playing: Instagram playground: Inside the space created just for taking photos
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift endorses Democrats in Tennessee with rare political statement
-
Now Playing: Key GOP, Democratic senators throw support behind Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga was 'blown away' by Bradley Cooper's voice for 'A Star Is Born'
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank's' most memorable moments as it launches Season 10
-
Now Playing: Protesters descend on DC as senators pour over FBI Kavanaugh report
-
Now Playing: Teens react to Trump's 'young men in America' comments, Kavanaugh hearings
-
Now Playing: Alicia Keys on co-parenting with her husband and his ex-wife
-
Now Playing: Chicago police officer who killed Laquan McDonald testifies in own defense
-
Now Playing: Gisele Bundchen on rising up from 'rock bottom,' adjusting to motherhood
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegations
-
Now Playing: Vegas shooting survivors wed 1 year after massacre
-
Now Playing: US's youngest face transplant recipient shares story of suicide survival, hope
-
Now Playing: Kayden Mancuso's mother: 'I miss every single little thing about her'