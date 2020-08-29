Transcript for Remembering ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman

I now present to you, king -- Famous for his role in the marveluper hero film "Black panther." Chadwick Boseman was beloved by millions of comic book fans worldwide. I didn't have to audition for this. They just called me and said hey, do you want to do it. They said that never happens at marvel movies. I said is the brother that good? They're like, give credit where credit is due. Got to let them say that. I stand on the shoulders of the men that I played along with my family and ancestors. His family releasing a statement, it was the honor of his career to bring king T' challa to life. He was 43. That's "Nightline." We'll see you right back here next week. Thanks for the company, America, goodnight. Dicky: From Hollywood, it's

