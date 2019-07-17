Transcript for Retired supreme court justice John Paul Stevens dies at age 99

We begin tonight with breaking news. Retired supreme court justice John Paul Stevens died tonight in ft. Lauderdale, Florida after suffering a stroke yesterday. President Jerald Ford appointed Stevens in 1975 as a moderate. But he eventually emerged at court's leading liberal, retiring after serving 35 years on the nation's highest court. I think I've been told over and over again in case after case after case that on some issues I surprised people, yes. But all judges do that. In 2012, president Obama awarded him the medal of freedom. Justice John Paul Stevens was 99 years old.

