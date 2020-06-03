Transcript for Behind the Scenes with Superstar Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco

You ever dress an infant? They have no core! So it's -- Reporter: For comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, stand-up is life. It's minutes to showtime. He's backstage with his thoughts. Being wheeled in in a box underneath the stage. I'll come up very dramatic. I have the utmost confidence going into this show. I don't play on fear. I know my act. I know my material. Reporter: He's about to perform in front of almost 22,000 fans here at the united center in his hometown of Chicago. The crowd can't get enough. The Maybe if I'm feeling good I'll hit the treadmill. I did that last week. Got on my treadmill there, and there was eight empty treadmills next to me. So I put it on a 5.0. The it's not too high. Not too slow. It's a valet jog, let me go get your Mercedes. Reporter: After decades of working in the clubs he's now one of the highest-paid comedians in the world, selling out arenas, even breaking the record for the highest-grossing comedy event last year at Madison square garden. I talk about going to tj Maxx. Anybody been in this nightmare? I thought I walked into downtown Beirut. I thought a bomb went off at this store. Everything is on the floor! How are they shopping at that store? What are they, pulling stuff off the shelf? This is not my size. Reporter: It's bits like this that have helped him break through on the stage and now on the big screen. In last year's best picture "Green book", and this year's "The irishman." So help you god. I do. Be seated. I wanted to do some drama. I wanted to kind of challenge myself. I'm kind of a serious guy. Reporter: How would you describe your comedy? My comedy is a mirror of kind of what's going on in my own life. Reporter: What were some of the pieces of comedy that really, you felt caught fire? A bit that seemed to resonate with a lot of people is this doorbell bit. 20 years ago, your doorbell rang, that was a happy moment in your house. It's called company. Now your doorbell rings? It's like, what the ? Almost like a multi-generational joke, where people who are 80 got it, and people who were 13 got it, and everybody in between, which I think caught on fire virally. Reporter: Jerry seinfeld who Sebastian reveres loved it so much he invited him on his Netflix show, "Comedians in cars getting coffee." Reporter: The 46-year-old married father of two might have a career reaching new heights but to his family back home he's just Sebastian. Ooh. Last time I was here was about, I don't know, maybe six months Reporter: We're with him in Arlington heights, Illinois, visiting the house he grew up in. He has humor in life's every day moments. He asked me what I paid for stuff, constantly. Can't tell your parents the full price. They'll have a heart attack. You got to knock 90% off. People really started to gravitate towards that material, because they felt like I was living on their block in their Reporter: It was clear early on Sebastian loved nothing more than a crowd. I did "Billie Jean" at the ice cream social with my dad's hat. Reporter: Sebastian honed his craft at the comedy store in los I could smell your mouth. From behind me. Put the enquirer down. From the northwest suburbs of Chicago with a mother who is a secretary and a father who is a beautician, I didn't know the first thing about getting into the entertainment business. So I just did what kind of came naturally for me. Reporter: And what came naturally for him is poking fun at his Sicilian father. Half Sicilian, half Italian. If you talk to my father, you're Sicilian, you're Sicilian. Okay, dad, relax. Oh, my god. Welcome. What's up? What's up? My god. Reporter: On this Saturday, this hometown hero visits his dad's salon to get cleaned up, an event for the entire town. I used to tell him, who the hell cut your hair? I go, dad, he's 73 years old. He's still cutting hair. I'm like, it's over, bro. We're done. How long are you going to cut you're going to be 80 years old behind the chair? We want to get about 30 people. Reporter: Before his big show, he gathers his family and friends for a night out. When you look at your audience, who do you see out there? People coming together for an hour and half just laughing, like a holiday. Reporter: After "60 minutes" of near constant laughter, a very personal curtain call. Tonight I thought it would be a great idea to bring out four friends to take a photo. Reporter: For this comedian, these moments are few and far between but ones to savor. See you on the other side. Reporter: For "Nightline," Gloria Rivera Chicago. And a little reminder, can you watchful localish episodes on localish.com.

