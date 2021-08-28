Transcript for Stars of ‘Candyman’ discuss Black horror in film

This is where it all began, the story of candyman. Reporter: It's the movie that has audiences too scared to say the title outloud, "Candyman". If you're out here looking for candyman, if you ask me, stay away. Reporter: A direct seekwell of 1995 horror film of the same name in which a modern day black serial killer murdered by a white lynch mob is back to stalk Chicago's housing project. Today 30 years later at the helm of bringing the slasher back to the big screen is 31-year-old director Nia Decosta joining the ranks of black filmmakers at the forefront challenging America's racism It is story telling the by we create legends out of horror tieing events is how candy man made history. As the legend goes kandsyman has summoned when you say his name five times in the mirror. Say his name. Candyman. No. Candyman. Like the original the film takes place in the same Chicago neighborhood, only a decade after the last of the Tao towers were tore down, guelish take on gentrification, housing project paved with coffee shops and condos but the ghost of the ghetto remains. Candyman is based on Liverpool, creature was not black, but set it in Chicago and the urban jungle gets transported into the film with an eye on blackness. And black lives. And a blackmonster chasing a white woman. And that as the white scary for so many people. The original movie scenes taken back to where it began. They imagined the shifts of the origins of the candyman. In our story it's story of a black man from the community candyman has been stalking, a very different way into the story. Joining directing this powerhouse Jordan Peele who co-wrote and produced the filmer. After the oscar-winning success of get out, the genre of black horror film is having a It's under going a renaissance, nothing to open Hollywood's eyes than commercial success. Candyman. The film starring Abdul II, characters find themselves caught in the lure of What do you want audiences to take from your performances in this movie? I think what really drew me to the project of candyman is the relationship we get to see between this young black couple, this very ambitious, very amazing places in their careers, respectively. You know. We see the return. Candyman isn't real. I saw it. Candyman isn't real, Anthony. I would like for this film to inspire audiences to dream, what candyman was real. If we have a blackmonster, better have a black friend too. The genre of black horror was in her life for decades. This is momentous time for black horror. The ball has kept rolling. The award winning author of horror novels in the department F africanamerican studies in UCLA she started a course called the sunken place, using Jordan's Peele's "Get out" as a linchpin to discuss black horror and history of film genre. Over the years we have these horror films and creators that kind of broke through the surface. You know, like a young William crane directing blackula. We had a renaissance in the '90s was incredible, with "Tales from the hood". And even before that," death by temptation". The movie's other release was delayed a year due to the pandemic but to the director and the cast, 2020, summer of unrest gave renewed voice to this film. You use the phrase say her it comes in a time in our nation people are using that phrase following the death of breonna Taylor. It was important to me to have that language in the film. In part because you have to say his name five times, the reason we say say his name, say her name, it's important to keep remembering these are people. Candyman in our film, you know, even in the other "Candyman" it's the entire history of being an unwilling martyr. We hopefully add empathy and understanding to that character. I'm struck by your phrasing, unwilling martyr. Instantly made me think about George Floyd in an age we live in seems like the movie comes at a particular time in which of horror films and horrors of hist intersect. We tell our horror stories. People don't believe us. Did it really go down like that? Did this really happen to you? Yes, it does. Well, now with the horror genre we say okay I got a horror story to tell In the classroom the core of her teaching is developing the next generation of black horror filmmakers. Because you all are the filmmakers of tomorrow. Because we hope as a filmmaker that there's room for me. They're opening doors, breaking down barriers every day and I'm very grateful for them for that. I love horror. I want to see different types of black horror. I don't want horror to just sit in traffic in black pain or specific racial violence towards black people. I think we have so much more to say in the horror space in general. Racy film that explores the horrors of racism, most certainly will bring plenty of screams. Our thanks to Byron. "Candyman" is now out in theaters.

