Transcript for Teenage superstar Billie Eilish premieres concert film next month on Disney+

Here's ABC's will reeve. What has changed for Billie eilish since we last talked and since the world has changed? Everything. Good and bad, you know? Life is completely -- done a 180. I can't explain what's different, that's just growth, growing up. Reporter: Billie eilish is only 19 years old, but hare she's an international star. Winning seven grammys, gracing countless magazine covers, selling out arena is Ares worldwide. An icon in the making, she recorded a debut album with brother finneas in their childhood home in Los Angeles. I'm the bad guy Duh Reporter: Heats like "Bad guy" making Billie eilish a household name. Her brooding, ethereal vocal arrangements and neon Goth aesthetic setting her apart. With no signs of slowing down, her sophomore effort catapulted eilish back to the top, debuting at number one. The critics love it and the fans love it. How do you react to that reaction? It's amazing. I'm so pleased. I've been scared what was people are going to say. I couldn't be happier with people actually enjoying something that is meant to be enjoyed. Reporter: Accompanying her album is a new project, a genre-blending and bending ode to the place that made her. "Happier than ever," a love letter to Los Angeles. Streaming next month on Disney plus, owned by our parent company, Disney. It is a concert film of my entire album. This is beautiful animations of this kind of ideal me, in search of this thing that she doesn't know what she's looking for. It tells a story, and it's also the only time I've ever, and probably will ever, do my whole album in order, front to back. Is there a chance that in the future you will do something like this again, based on the experience that you had, and hopefully your fans have, in watching it? Good one. I mean, I've always -- I've really always wanted to do a performance piece of a project of mine in order, just because I feel that that's how albums are supposed to be made and supposed to be listened to. Reporter: Billie's hometown is a central character and a muse. Why did you specifically want to write this love letter to your hometown? It made me who I am and gave me the opportunities that I got. And it was my childhood, you know, doing all the activities that I did as a kid, wandering around neighborhoods with my friends. I think I owed Los Angeles some love. How do you hope that your fans experience this and feel once they've seen it? Just -- satisfied. And taken to kind of another dimension. And just, like, transported. The way that it is to watch a movie. Reporter: Shining alongside Billie in the film, legendary composer Gustavo dudamel and the philharmonic. They were celebrities to us in the kids choir. I don't know, it's a full circle, amazing kind of moment. Can't stop thinking of your diamond Reporter: Eilish first burst onto the scene at 14 years old with her debut song "Ocean eyes." It seems so far, she has everything she's wanted. Got everything I wanted Billie eilish! Billie eilish! Billie eilish! Reporter: Making history during the 2020 grammys, becoming the first woman to sweep the four biggest categories, the youngest to take home album of the year. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I only want to say that I'm great skillful that I'm so honored to be here. Reporter: Eilish's image is carefully constructed. Her intentionally baggy clothes from earlier in her career serving both as a unique fashion choice and a deliberate attempt to avoid comments of any kind about her body. So when she debuted a more grown-up look for British "Vogue," she set the internet ablaze. This photo, uploaded for her nearly 90 million Instagram followers, setting the record for fastest post to reach 1 million likes. The cover of the magazine revealing eilish's self-empowering reinvention, showing your body or showing your skin, or not, should not take away any respect for you. Next move, starting early next year hitting the road again for a global tour. "The arena" tour, what should we expect to see? It's going to be crazy. The energy is going to be through the roof. I really can't wait. It's going to be the most fun in the world. Reporter: Billie eilish, pop superstar, role model, activist. Now add one more jewel to her crown. You are now technically, because this is on Disney plus, a Disney cartoon. Is that accurate? Oh! Good one. I guess I am. That's pretty cool.

