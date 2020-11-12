Transcript for US hospitals prepare to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Rep it's been a long month for Kelly Duffy, a nurse athe Billings clinic in Montana. I just can't even -- I just want to hug her so bad, you know? Eporter: The hospital hallway has separated her from her best friend, and one of their own, Ellen Edlund, who's now on life support. 55-year-old Ellen is a covid patient in the icu ward where she works. 100% caregiver to the core, that's just who she is. Reporter: Just before she was put on a ventilator and was no longer able talk, Ellen texted Kelly. Just pray for me, that's all you can do for me, please. She was so scared. Reporter: Kelly has been decorating Ellen's house, caring for her dog jack, paying her bills. In the icu, Ellen is almost unrecognizable. She's very healthy, yeah. Doesn't look like herself. Reporter: With the family's consent, we were granted access to the room. After putting on ppe, for the first time in three weeks, Kelly is able to say hello to her friend. Hey, buddy. Ellen? Kelly. Hey, Ellen. They're taking such good care of you. You got to stay strong. I need you. There's so much more to do. Reporter: Dr. Erin Raines spoke to Ellen just before putting her on these machines. Ellen asked, am I going to you couldn't tell her No. A lot of what we see is when people get on the ventilator, they do die. Reporter: The Billings clinic is one of more than a dozen hot spots I've traveled to covering the pandemic. Like hundreds of hospitals across the country, Billings, the largest hospital in Montana, is overflowing with patients. We're running between 150% to 200% of our icu capacity. Reporter: For the past toward days the United States surpassed 3,000 deaths each day, more than 290,000 Americans have died from covid-19. The CDC predicts there could be as many as 362,000 deaths by the beginning of the new year. We are in the darkest days of the pandemic right now. Unfortunately, the pandemic will continue at this pace or even get worse the next four or six Reporter: Yestet time, a light at the end of that long, dark tunnel. It is simply immoral and unethical to deny the vaccines to health care workers or first responders who want it. An eua must be granted and it St be granted tonight. Reporter: After more than eight hours of testimony, an independent advisory panel recommending the fda authorize a pfizer vaccine for emergency use. We do have a vote and that concludes this portion of the Reporter: If the fda approves, it will set in motion the largest vaccine mobilization in U.S. History, beginning with 2.9 million doses getting shipped to 636 sites across the country. We've got to get the vaccines from the plants, across the country, we've got to do it while keeping the vaccines at minus 96 degrees fahrenheit. Reporter: The distribution a logistical nightmare. Shipping giants U.P.S. And fed ex dividing the country. U.P.S. The east, fed ex the west, poised to deliver millions of doses in ultra-cold storage during a crush of holiday shipping. Obviously within 24 hours of that approval, we Wil begin moving the vaccine. From pfizer, Kalamazoo, the trucks will roll out of there to the nearest airports. We'll begin distributing the vaccines across the entire country. Reporter: States like Colorado already preparing, staging practice exercises with fill-ins for the real vaccine. From the airport to the highways, arriving still frozen on dry ice at area hospitals. That's the whole reason we're doing this exercise today, really to find out ife have any friction points, any areas we need to improve on. Reporter: In New York City, at mt. Sinai hospital, ultra-cold freezers at the ready as pharmacists practice mixing a mock vacc Not a lot of people have vaccinated for a large pandemic like this. The last time we've done anything like this was during so we want to make certain that we get it right. Can I have you please roll up your sleeve? It's going to have to go pretty far up. Reporter: In Phoenix, these long lines of cars look like a covid testing site. But it's a dry run for the drive-thru vaccines. How did that feel? You just administered a mock pfizer vaccine. It felt great. Honestly. I think that the vaccine is ly going to help stop the spread. Reporter: What no one wants, a glitch that could have enormous repercussions. We're going to be very tight control of these vaccines, taking all the necessary security precautions in order to ensure we have these vaccines get to the administration sites, well protected as they roll down the roads or through the air. It won't be perfect, we'll oad bumps, but I'm pretty confident most of the vaccines will end up where they need to and into people's arms in the days and weeks ahead. Reporter: United States on the heels of the uk where the first vaccines in the world have been delivered and administered. I feel very privileged to be one of the first ones to get it. Hopefully this means that we can allet back together to sort of a normality. Reporter: Inside this vaccination center, they're up against a tight deadline. They have just a few hours to inject the vaccine once it's in a E. I'm just going to expose the arm. Reporter: The vaccine can't come soon enough for the besieged health care workers across this country. Personally, I cannot roll up my sleeve fast enough to get this vaccination. We have to hold on now and do what we can to fight these surges that we're seeing. But I really think that there's light at the end of the tunnel. Reporter: Here in California, new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to break records almost daily. This hospital's parking garage now a M.A.S.H. Unit of surge tents. For how many continuous days have you been pulling 20-hour days? How long has this been going on? I can't think. Probably 12 to 14 days. Repter: Even when he catches a desperately needed nap, a swirl of death and disease stays with icu Dr. Tom yadagar. She heard me screaming, flailing my leg, my arms. I was disoriented. I was clearly having a Reporter: Back in Montana in Ellen Edlund's room, a much more peaceful awakening. You're going to do great. Isn't that sweet? I love to see those eyes. Reporter: Late Monday, Ellen was eased out of sedation for the first time. Tuesday she was taken off ecmo. Wednesday, upright in bed, watching the story we'd shot. Tonight, she's lucid. Can you tell the world hello? You ready? Take a breath in. There go. Hello. You want to say something else? Love my family. And my friends. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Matt Gutman in Los Angeles. Our thanks to Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.