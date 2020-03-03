Transcript for How Yung Pueblo is using Instagram to help people self-heal for a happier life

Observe. Accept. Release. Transform. Do not be afraid of slow moments. Wanting always interrupts being. Ask yourself, is this pain from change or is it from my inability to let go? My name is Diego Perez, and I go by Yung Pueblo. I think most people get so comfortable with the idea of stress and anxiety and just general mental tension that they see it as a regular part of their life. We don't realize that we could actually be a lot more peaceful, a lot happier, a lot freer. Reporter: Diego Perez, aka Yung Pueblo, is using a medium critics say induces envy and anxiety to encourage inner peace. So many more are acknowledging and realizing that I can't buy my way to happiness, I can't have another person consistently make me happy. It's something that I need to cultivate from within myself. Reporter: And more than 700,000 people agree. Following his Instagram account, filled with perfectly symmetrical clean typeface that reflects the balance and simplicity of Yung Pueblo's life. I focused in on minimalism because I know we live in a really fast-paced world. I literally have a split second to be able to engage with them. So I'm going to have a short post on how your emotional history impacts your daily behavior. Letting go of those old patterns lets you think and act in new ways. And once I have the post I have this simple little app called quote creator to share. So how many likes does it have now? It has 457 in two minutes. Wow. Reporter: Yung Pueblo, who has published his poetry in his book "Inward" is connecting with people from all walks of life. I'm a latinx man but I don't write about latinx issues. I focus on what's happening personally inside of your mind. And I think that's very universal because even though we may have very different histories at the end of the day we're still struggling with the same things. Hi. Welcome. Reporter: He's now taking his words beyond Instagram and into the real world. Here at sacred space meditation center in Miami hundreds of people have come to hear him speak. And he puts his heart on his sleeve and really helps people to the best of his ability. It's like he knows everything that I've been thinking and feeling. I think of this book as like a bible. It's a great reminder to let you know you are where you need to be. I'm going to talk a little bit about self-love. Reporter: His message today, healing and transformation is possible. It's love. It's compassion. It's mental clarity. Allow yourself to transform as many times as you need to be fully happy and free. Reporter: But finding happiness within himself was a long journey. Born in Ecuador, he and his family moved to the U.S. For a better life. We moved to Boston. I grew up there. And it was a struggle. We were very, very poor. And you know, my mother worked cleaning houses. My father worked in a supermarket. There were absolutely no luxuries. There was a lot of tension in my house that was directly coming from living in poverty in the United States. Reporter: Yung Pueblo says he struggled emotionally but didn't have a way to deal with his pain. Considering my Ecuadorian background, the whole world of meditating, of being in touch with your emotions, of openly considering difficult situations as a family, this was all very new. When I went off into college, these sort of issues inside of me that I had never dealt with, this anxiety and the sadness just became bigger and stronger and stronger. I started up using drugs. Straining my relationships and definitely straining the relationship I had with myself. It all reached a breaking point when one night I felt like I was dying, I was having a heart attack, and from that moment I picked myself back up, I threw away the drugs, and I started really slowly walking into this whole world of personal transformation. Reporter: A meditator myself, we dove into his journey on my podcast, "10% happier." So you're on your first retreat. You're a year clean, it seems like. Yeah. And what's it like for you? It was terrible. It was by far the hardest thing I've ever done. I was thinking about leaving every day. That's when I started really trying and working. But after I did that course I lost like so much mental heaviness. What I found is just so much more inner peace and the ability to just accept my emotions as they are. I am not fully healed. I am not fully wise. I am still on my way. What matters is that I'm moving forward, taking steps forward. Even if they're small steps, they're valuable, they're valid, and they should be celebrated. Reporter: His meditation practice keeping him grounded living in New York City, where he's constantly inundated with noise and chaos of city life. What would you say to people about how you can stay calm and focused in the midst of it all? I think it's so valuable to pick up a technique. Even if meditation isn't particular qulir thing, you can do some sort of practice that can bring you back into what's happening inside of you. Some of the techniques out there. Reporter: At his event in Miami it's clear his message is resonating. This is going to be one of the first times where people will continue trying to change the world for the better in so many different ways. Reporter: Countless stories of transformation. I was going through a lot of heartbreak and just difficult situations in my life. It was one of the things I needed at the time. In the short a time I've been following him it's been very inspiring and very healing. It's really helped me through a lot of dark times. Self-love and a divorce. And I've always felt like his words have helped keep me hopeful and uplift my spirit. Everybody here is on a completely different path but it resonates with all of us. Somehow miraculously. I really hope people take away the idea you can actually heal yourself. You can actually let go. You can live in a new way. You can have healthy relationships. That you can really cultivate self-love without being narcissistic. But doing what you need to do to have a happy and healthy life. Being able to give that back to others. Then also expanding that and building a healthier world. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Dan Harris. Thank you so much. Awesome. You can also check out an interview with Yung Pueblo on the podcast "10% happier."

