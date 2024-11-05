Political News

June 22

FBI, DHS host call with governors over US threat environment after Iran strikes

The agencies also hosted a call with law enforcement from across the country.
June 22
June 22

ICE will likely detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia despite judge's motion for his release

Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. after being mistakenly deported.
June 22
June 22

Oil prices expected to rise after strikes

Robert McNally, founder and president of Rapidan Energy Group, discusses Iran’s approval of Strait of Hormuz closure.
June 22
June 22

Sources: Pentagon prepared Iran plans as final attempts at diplomacy failed

Trump and Erdoğan tried to arrange talks with Iran last week, officials say.
June 22
June 22

What happens to Iran’s nuclear program after US strikes

Daryl Kimball, executive director of Arms control Association, joins ABC News Live to discuss Iran’s nuclear future after the U.S. strikes.
June 22
June 22

Rep. Mark Alford says US ‘did not draw first blood in this fight’

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., joins ABC News Live to discuss the U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear capabilities and congressional approval.
June 22
June 22

US leaders warn Iran against retaliation after strikes on nuclear facilities

Trump and Hegseth say Iran should engage diplomatically after attack.
June 22
June 22

Iran’s foreign minister says Iran has the right to defend itself

ABC News contributor and former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann offers insight into U.S. and Iran relations.
June 22
June 22

Top Republican members were given details ahead of Iran strikes

Democratic congresswoman Dina Titus of Nevada joins ABC News Live to discuss Congress’ involvement in President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran.
June 22
June 22

Top Democrat says Trump strikes on Iran a 'massive, massive gamble'

“It’s way too early to see how this plays out,” Rep. Jim Himes said.
June 22
June 22

Senate Intel Chair Cotton: 'We have to be prepared for Iran to retaliate'

Cotton also said the U.S. is not "seeking regime change."
June 22
June 22

Vance: 'We're not at war with Iran, we're at war with Iran's nuclear program'

Vice president said Iran's nuclear program has been set back "substantially."
June 22
June 22

'Way too early' to know full damage done to Iran nuclear sites: Joint Chiefs chairman

President Trump has said all of Iran's nuclear sites had been "obliterated."
June 22
June 22

Hegseth says Iran strikes were 'intentionally limited' as US faces prospect of war

The strike on Iran came amid fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
June 22
June 22

Hegseth, Caine say US attack on Iran nuclear sites used 'misdirection' and decoys

The Joint Chiefs chairman said the U.S. "maintained the element of surprise."
June 22
June 22

'This Week' Transcript 6-22-25: Vice President JD Vance

This is a rush transcript of "This Week" airing Sunday, June 22.
June 22
June 22

Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been ‘obliterated,’ says Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials discuss Saturday night’s U.S. attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Hegseth says President Trump “seeks peace and Iran should take that path.”
June 22
June 22

US hits 3 Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says, plunging America into conflict

Trump had been weighing whether or not to get involved.
June 22
June 21

Trump said he was giving Iran a window to come to the table. He struck 2 days later.

He said Friday it would give time for Iranians to "come to their senses."
June 21
June 21

Transcript: President Donald Trump addresses nation after US strikes on Iran

B-2 stealth bombers were used in the attack, officials confirmed.
June 21
June 21

US attack on Iran ‘a spectacular military success,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House.
June 21
June 21

Bombing Iran's underground Fordo nuclear plant not guaranteed effective

An expert said Thursday just how deep it is inside a mountain isn't fully known.
June 21
June 21

Congressional leaders react to Trump ordering attack on Iran

His allies praised the move, while Democrats questioned his authority.
June 21
June 21

Congressional leaders react to Trump ordering strike attack on Iran

Lawmakers expressed surprise after the President Trump announced the U.S. had attacked three Iranian nuclear sites.
June 21
June 21

Trump vowed to be a 'peacemaker' but Iran, other conflicts ramping up on his watch

Six months into his second term, conflicts are raging on three fronts.
June 21
June 21

What was in the Iran nuclear deal and why did Trump withdraw the US from it?

Iran's nuclear program is at the heart of its conflict with Israel.
June 21
June 21

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comments on the release of Mahmoud Khalil

Khalil has arrived in New Jersey after a federal judge ordered his release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in Louisiana.
June 21
June 21

MAGA star Steve Bannon plays outsized role in Trump's Iran decision: Sources

Sources have told ABC News that former White House adviser and podcaster Steve Bannon is playing a role in President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran.
June 21
June 21

MAGA star Steve Bannon plays outsized role in Trump's Iran decision: Sources

Trump’s debate on Iran exposed a rift within the GOP.
June 21
June 20

Prospects for diplomacy dim after Trump rejects Europe's efforts on Iran: ANALYSIS

Donald Trump says his two-week window will let Iranians "come to their senses."
June 20
June 20

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson blasts 'narrow-minded' judging on SCOTUS: ANALYSIS

She said the court gives the perception that "moneyed interests" are favored.
June 20
June 20

Vance in LA as immigration protests continue

Vance has previously attacked the Los Angeles protests.
June 20
June 20

Republican Party split over whether Trump should involve US in Israel-Iran conflict

"If he wants it, the president will get war," one expert said.
June 20
June 20

Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Tom Cotton & Rep. Jim Himes, Sunday on "This Week"

This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 22, 2025.
June 20
Appeals court allows Trump to keep control of California National Guard

Some 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines were ordered to the Los Angeles area following protests over immigration raids.
June 20
June 20

Bombing Iranian nuke plant with US bunker-buster bomb might not work: Expert

An attack on a key Iranian nuclear facility might not be effective, even if the U.S. military's massive bunker-buster bombs are used, a national security expert familiar with Iran's program said.
June 20
June 20

Congressman nearly ‘run off road’ raises political violence concerns

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, said he was "run off the road" by a driver with a Palestinian flag, amid a disturbing increase in political violence nationwide.
June 20
June 19

How Black conservative leaders aim to build the next generation in Washington

President Donald Trump made modest gains with Black voters in 2024.
June 19
June 19

White House says Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in 'a couple of weeks'

It has everything it needs to do so now, Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.
June 19
June 19

Obama warns US 'dangerously close' to losing democracy

Former President Barack Obama said the U.S. is "dangerously close to normalizing behavior" from government officials that is not compatible with liberal democracy, and "consistent with autocracies."
June 19
June 19

Trump will make a decision on Iran within next two weeks, White House says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, at the top of her briefing on Thursday, shared a message from President Trump regarding the Israel-Iran conflict.
June 19
June 19

Trump faces mounting pressure at home and abroad as he weighs options on Iran

"I like to make the final decision one second before it's due," Trump said.
June 19
June 19

Anonymous pizza deliveries add to lawmakers' security fears

Authorities are trying to determine who has been anonymously ordering pizzas that are sent to the homes of U.S. lawmakers across the country and to the homes of those who help protect those lawmakers.
June 19
June 18

Activist Raquel Willis reacts to Supreme Court upholding gender-affirming care ban

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to Raquel Willis of the Gender Liberation Movement about the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a Tennessee law banning certain gender-affirming care treatment for minors.
June 18
June 18

Trump approved of Iran attack plans, but hasn't made any final decision: Sources

President Donald Trump has not made any final decision on the United States' involvement and has yet to decide whether to give a final order, sources tell ABC News.
June 18
June 18

Trump has approved US attack plans on Iran but no final decision, sources say

A source said he was getting "comfortable" with striking a nuclear facility.
June 18
June 18

GOP senators largely line up behind Trump on Israel-Iran conflict

Senate Republicans largely lined up behind President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict between Iran and Israel, and said they trust the president’s judgment.
June 18
June 18

Authorities investigating pizzas anonymously sent to lawmakers: Sources

"People are really scared," a congressional source told ABC News.
June 18
June 18

SCOTUS upholds Tennessee ban on some gender-affirming care for minors

The court ruled 6-3, with Chief Justice John Roberts authoring the opinion. ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and Hofstra Law professor James Sample join to discuss the latest.
June 18
June 18

Supreme Court upholds a state law banning some gender-affirming care for trans kids

The 6-3 opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts.
June 18
Trump admin live updates: Trump to meet with national security team on Monday
6 minutes ago
