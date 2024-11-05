ABC News
Political News
Latest Politics Headlines
June 22
FBI, DHS host call with governors over US threat environment after Iran strikes
The agencies also hosted a call with law enforcement from across the country.
June 22
June 22
ICE will likely detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia despite judge's motion for his release
Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. after being mistakenly deported.
June 22
June 22
Oil prices expected to rise after strikes
Robert McNally, founder and president of Rapidan Energy Group, discusses Iran’s approval of Strait of Hormuz closure.
June 22
June 22
Sources: Pentagon prepared Iran plans as final attempts at diplomacy failed
Trump and Erdoğan tried to arrange talks with Iran last week, officials say.
June 22
June 22
What happens to Iran’s nuclear program after US strikes
Daryl Kimball, executive director of Arms control Association, joins ABC News Live to discuss Iran’s nuclear future after the U.S. strikes.
June 22
June 22
Rep. Mark Alford says US ‘did not draw first blood in this fight’
Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., joins ABC News Live to discuss the U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear capabilities and congressional approval.
June 22
June 22
US leaders warn Iran against retaliation after strikes on nuclear facilities
Trump and Hegseth say Iran should engage diplomatically after attack.
June 22
June 22
Iran’s foreign minister says Iran has the right to defend itself
ABC News contributor and former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann offers insight into U.S. and Iran relations.
June 22
June 22
Top Republican members were given details ahead of Iran strikes
Democratic congresswoman Dina Titus of Nevada joins ABC News Live to discuss Congress’ involvement in President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran.
June 22
June 22
Top Democrat says Trump strikes on Iran a 'massive, massive gamble'
“It’s way too early to see how this plays out,” Rep. Jim Himes said.
June 22
June 22
Senate Intel Chair Cotton: 'We have to be prepared for Iran to retaliate'
Cotton also said the U.S. is not "seeking regime change."
June 22
June 22
Vance: 'We're not at war with Iran, we're at war with Iran's nuclear program'
Vice president said Iran's nuclear program has been set back "substantially."
June 22
June 22
'Way too early' to know full damage done to Iran nuclear sites: Joint Chiefs chairman
President Trump has said all of Iran's nuclear sites had been "obliterated."
June 22
June 22
Hegseth says Iran strikes were 'intentionally limited' as US faces prospect of war
The strike on Iran came amid fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
June 22
June 22
Hegseth, Caine say US attack on Iran nuclear sites used 'misdirection' and decoys
The Joint Chiefs chairman said the U.S. "maintained the element of surprise."
June 22
June 22
'This Week' Transcript 6-22-25: Vice President JD Vance
This is a rush transcript of "This Week" airing Sunday, June 22.
June 22
June 22
Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been ‘obliterated,’ says Hegseth
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials discuss Saturday night’s U.S. attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Hegseth says President Trump “seeks peace and Iran should take that path.”
June 22
June 22
US hits 3 Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says, plunging America into conflict
Trump had been weighing whether or not to get involved.
June 22
June 21
Trump said he was giving Iran a window to come to the table. He struck 2 days later.
He said Friday it would give time for Iranians to "come to their senses."
June 21
June 21
Transcript: President Donald Trump addresses nation after US strikes on Iran
B-2 stealth bombers were used in the attack, officials confirmed.
June 21
June 21
US attack on Iran ‘a spectacular military success,’ Trump says
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House.
June 21
June 21
Bombing Iran's underground Fordo nuclear plant not guaranteed effective
An expert said Thursday just how deep it is inside a mountain isn't fully known.
June 21
June 21
Congressional leaders react to Trump ordering attack on Iran
His allies praised the move, while Democrats questioned his authority.
June 21
June 21
June 21
June 21
Trump vowed to be a 'peacemaker' but Iran, other conflicts ramping up on his watch
Six months into his second term, conflicts are raging on three fronts.
June 21
June 21
What was in the Iran nuclear deal and why did Trump withdraw the US from it?
Iran's nuclear program is at the heart of its conflict with Israel.
June 21
June 21
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comments on the release of Mahmoud Khalil
Khalil has arrived in New Jersey after a federal judge ordered his release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in Louisiana.
June 21
June 21
MAGA star Steve Bannon plays outsized role in Trump's Iran decision: Sources
Sources have told ABC News that former White House adviser and podcaster Steve Bannon is playing a role in President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran.
June 21
June 21
June 21
June 20
Prospects for diplomacy dim after Trump rejects Europe's efforts on Iran: ANALYSIS
Donald Trump says his two-week window will let Iranians "come to their senses."
June 20
June 20
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson blasts 'narrow-minded' judging on SCOTUS: ANALYSIS
She said the court gives the perception that "moneyed interests" are favored.
June 20
June 20
Vance in LA as immigration protests continue
Vance has previously attacked the Los Angeles protests.
June 20
June 20
Republican Party split over whether Trump should involve US in Israel-Iran conflict
"If he wants it, the president will get war," one expert said.
June 20
June 20
Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Tom Cotton & Rep. Jim Himes, Sunday on "This Week"
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 22, 2025.
June 20
June 20
Appeals court allows Trump to keep control of California National Guard
Some 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines were ordered to the Los Angeles area following protests over immigration raids.
June 20
June 20
Bombing Iranian nuke plant with US bunker-buster bomb might not work: Expert
An attack on a key Iranian nuclear facility might not be effective, even if the U.S. military's massive bunker-buster bombs are used, a national security expert familiar with Iran's program said.
June 20
June 20
Congressman nearly ‘run off road’ raises political violence concerns
Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, said he was "run off the road" by a driver with a Palestinian flag, amid a disturbing increase in political violence nationwide.
June 20
June 19
How Black conservative leaders aim to build the next generation in Washington
President Donald Trump made modest gains with Black voters in 2024.
June 19
June 19
White House says Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in 'a couple of weeks'
It has everything it needs to do so now, Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.
June 19
June 19
Obama warns US 'dangerously close' to losing democracy
Former President Barack Obama said the U.S. is "dangerously close to normalizing behavior" from government officials that is not compatible with liberal democracy, and "consistent with autocracies."
June 19
June 19
Trump will make a decision on Iran within next two weeks, White House says
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, at the top of her briefing on Thursday, shared a message from President Trump regarding the Israel-Iran conflict.
June 19
June 19
Trump faces mounting pressure at home and abroad as he weighs options on Iran
"I like to make the final decision one second before it's due," Trump said.
June 19
June 19
Anonymous pizza deliveries add to lawmakers' security fears
Authorities are trying to determine who has been anonymously ordering pizzas that are sent to the homes of U.S. lawmakers across the country and to the homes of those who help protect those lawmakers.
June 19
June 18
Activist Raquel Willis reacts to Supreme Court upholding gender-affirming care ban
ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to Raquel Willis of the Gender Liberation Movement about the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a Tennessee law banning certain gender-affirming care treatment for minors.
June 18
June 18
Trump approved of Iran attack plans, but hasn't made any final decision: Sources
President Donald Trump has not made any final decision on the United States' involvement and has yet to decide whether to give a final order, sources tell ABC News.
June 18
June 18
Trump has approved US attack plans on Iran but no final decision, sources say
A source said he was getting "comfortable" with striking a nuclear facility.
June 18
June 18
GOP senators largely line up behind Trump on Israel-Iran conflict
Senate Republicans largely lined up behind President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict between Iran and Israel, and said they trust the president’s judgment.
June 18
June 18
Authorities investigating pizzas anonymously sent to lawmakers: Sources
"People are really scared," a congressional source told ABC News.
June 18
June 18
SCOTUS upholds Tennessee ban on some gender-affirming care for minors
The court ruled 6-3, with Chief Justice John Roberts authoring the opinion. ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and Hofstra Law professor James Sample join to discuss the latest.
June 18
June 18
Supreme Court upholds a state law banning some gender-affirming care for trans kids
The 6-3 opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts.
June 18
Trump admin live updates: Trump to meet with national security team on Monday
6 minutes ago
Jose Luis Magana/AP
