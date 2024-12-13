Democratic National Committee to begin its rebuilding project

The election of a new chair of the DNC, along with other top leadership positions, will be Feb. 1, 2025, at the party's winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, according to a DNC official.

December 13, 2024

