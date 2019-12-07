2020 candidates Steyer and Inslee talk presidential plans

More
On the trail in South Carolina, Steyer explains why it's important to focus on communities besides the 1%, and Jay Inslee discusses the importance of being unique in a crowded field.
10:06 | 07/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2020 candidates Steyer and Inslee talk presidential plans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:06","description":"On the trail in South Carolina, Steyer explains why it's important to focus on communities besides the 1%, and Jay Inslee discusses the importance of being unique in a crowded field.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64305196","title":"2020 candidates Steyer and Inslee talk presidential plans","url":"/Politics/video/2020-candidates-steyer-inslee-talk-presidential-plans-64305196"}