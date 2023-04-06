3 Tennessee state lawmakers at risk of expulsion over gun protest

After the three Democratic representatives protested in the state Capitol in response to recent gun violence in Nashville, the Republican-led House will vote on whether to remove them from office.

April 6, 2023

