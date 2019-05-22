-
Now Playing: Rare look at two-decade CIA tradition
-
Now Playing: Bolton may be 'hard-liner' but Trump 'not after regime change' in Iran: Petraeus
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to not cooperate with House Dems until investigations cease
-
Now Playing: ABC News Exclusive: Inside CIA Headquarters
-
Now Playing: Dan Abrams talks Don McGahn subpoena and Lori Loughlin plea offer
-
Now Playing: Ben Carson confused over 'REO' and 'Oreo' mix-up
-
Now Playing: Mnuchin digs in on Trump's taxes
-
Now Playing: Trump responds angrily to Pelosi claim he's 'engaged in a cover-up'
-
Now Playing: Democrats believe Trump is 'engaged in a cover-up': Pelosi
-
Now Playing: VA med school releases Northam yearbook report
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet with top Democrats as impeachment calls grow
-
Now Playing: North Korea calls Biden a 'low IQ' individual
-
Now Playing: Ben Carson's Oreo moment explained
-
Now Playing: Pelosi to meet with House members about impeachment investigations
-
Now Playing: House Democrats issue subpoena for former Trump aide Hope Hicks
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden calls out Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: House Democrats talk impeachment
-
Now Playing: In post-Mueller world, Trump faces investigations on several fronts
-
Now Playing: Democrats split on impeaching Pres. Trump
-
Now Playing: Carson defends new HUD policy which could evict 55,000 children