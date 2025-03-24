Appeals court judge on Venezuelan deportations: "Nazis got better treatment"

A federal judge told a DOJ lawyer, "Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemy Act," demanding to know why hundreds of Venezuelans were deported to an El Salvador prison without any due process.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live