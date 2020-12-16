Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Congress nearing deal on COVID-19 relief

Good morning I'm Diana data thanks for streaming with us in today's update leaders of both parties in congress say they are getting closer. To a deal on cove in nineteen really. The nearly 900 billion dollar bill is expected to include a second round of stimulus checks for lower income Americans. It is not expected to include state and local aid or liability protection for employers whose workers contract cove in nineteen on the job. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says congress won't leave for the holidays until they passed the deal. The FDA advisory panel is set to vote on the Darren is cove in nineteen vaccine as soon as tomorrow. The FDA's official review found the vaccine to be highly effective. Tomorrow an independent panel meet to decide whether to recommend it for emergency use authorization. If that happens and the FDA agrees. We could see the midair and a vaccine authorize as early as Friday. An early next week because he's six million Daryn as doses shipped out. For the self conscious California activates its mass fatality program preparing for the worst days of the pandemic yet. More than 1121000. Americans are currently hospitalized because of hope in nineteen. Sixty million Americans are bracing for a nor'easter that is already causing dangerous conditions on highways. The storm has twenty states under snow and ice alerts from Georgia to new England and could bring blizzard conditions some parts of the country could get up to two feet of snow. The storm is expected to be over by Thursday afternoon but it could delay holiday shipping and more importantly it could impact the delivery of the corona virus vaccine. Transportation correspondent you of any test. Is on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport with more on that GO good morning. Hey there Diane good morning these are some of the flights trying to get out of here before this storm moves then. American Airlines already canceling a handful of flights but the big question right now is how will this storm affect. Vaccine deliveries here in the northeast. Usually UPS's telling us they say they have a dedicated team. A full time meteorologist monitoring weather around the clock should roadways are airport be closed we will observe all closures and UPS we'll be ready to deliver as soon as it is safe. FedEx and the US Postal Service say they have contingency plans in place as well. Now what does this mean for holiday shipping well it's now too late to use ground shipping. To deliver your gifts in time for Christmas you're gonna have to pay for that price here air shipping option. Even so don't be surprised if your packages arrive late. Three billion packages are expected to ship this year. That is much more than the 2.2 billion last year. Now if you are traveling today or tomorrow major airlines like American they've already issued travel waivers seeping change or cancel your flight Diane. And I GO Vinny says at LaGuardia grade and Fijian thank you. And with holiday shipping at a record high Amazon has announced its cut off dates for Christmas deliveries. And it's good news for last minute shoppers chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has the details. This morning that clock is ticking on shipping with just nine days until Christmas Amazon exclusively telling GMA at holiday deadlines. The issue here Amazon is later than it was in the past with announcing these deadlines why is that. I we were one of the C kind of what the rules gonna come to our demand was going how our capacity was going make sure we we're successful so. What are the cut ups December 23 for one day delivery December 24 for same day delivery and for prime members in select cities to our grocery delivery the company assuring customers their gifts will arrive on time. What happens to the procrastinators this year we'll they're gives get there on time. They're guess we'll get there in time you know we've been there were delivery up until it's when he forced. We've got we've been hired for that for the event we've been angry increasing our capacity. And we've got lots of options for all types of costs worst and for sure the procrastinators. Other major retailers also gearing up for the final stretch while Merck offering free two day delivery for orders placed by December 19 until 2 PM and three next. 21 by two Pia. Plus if you're shipping gifts yourself USPS cut off start the eighteenth for first class deliveries while UPS start the 21 for three days select shipping. And remember if you are shopping online to look for those delivery date at check out some retailers like target are putting overall deadlines on their site instead it is based on the individual item you are purchasing. And keep in mind a lot of small businesses the small retailers among us are pushing their deadlines out as far as possible so make sure to check them out as well Diane. Get tips Rebecca thank you. And for the latest headlines in science and technology here's Kenneth mountain. Today's tech bytes of Google's the second outage and two days the company has yet to explain a problem that reportedly affected about 181000 Gmail users. They were receiving error messages or having other issues for about three hours on Monday Gould suffered an outage that affected several services. Wal-Mart is changing the way it delivers the company is going viral list to make deliveries next year as part of a program in Arkansas. Is joining forces with a tech start up to operate self driving trucks the program may also be used in Louisiana. The ex wife of Amazon founder Jeff basis is announced that she's given a wait four billion dollars. MacKenzie Scott says in recent months she gave the money to nearly 400 organizations mainly in areas struggling to cope with the pandemic. Food insecurity and racial inequality. Scott is worth more than sixty billion dollars to build your tech bytes and Diana. Some money went to several HBC year is not bad. Back to you. Can step can't vote and thank you. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Must evacuate 3 PM Easter with Terry Moran for the break.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.