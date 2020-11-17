Transcript for ABC News Live Update: States tighten COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Good morning I'm Diana -- thanks for streaming with us in today's update at least eleven states are tightening restrictions as Kobe case has surged from coast to coast. And Utah ICUs are nearing capacity and doctors from New York are not traveling to hard hit areas to help. But there's new hope as we learn more about potential vaccines one of the doctors leading the Pfizer trial joins us live. Also the new report that president trump was considering a military strike on Iran just days after losing the election and why he ultimately didn't go through with it. And a warning from president elect Biden as the transition hits a standstill. And the SpaceX crew has arrived at the International Space Station. We'll have the latest on the crew and a surprising guest they brought along for the ride. We begin with those new corona virus. Restrictions at least eleven states have tightened protocols and Sunday as testing sites throughout the country are overwhelmed. Cure few lines a testing site in Massachusetts. Dodger Stadium in LA expanded testing our to try to keep up with demand but still face wrapped around lines last night all of this as a record more than 73000. People. Are currently hospitalized in the US with Kobe nineteen. In to pilgrim has the latest. This morning alarming co big numbers all across the country one million Americans diagnosed with cove in nineteen just this week. That's about a hundred Americans diagnosed every minute. In Philadelphia were cases are rising the city starting sweeping restrictions Friday closing indoor dining. Gins and putting an end to use sports through the end of the year. Means no indoor parties group meals football watching groups of its enemies in households. Now indoor weddings funerals baby showers. California also seeing a surge starting Tuesday 94%. Of the state we'll fall under its strictest tier of restrictions. So this is simply the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic. In Michigan rapid spread almost thirteen thousand new co but nineteen cases in one day. Doctor Dave Burkhardt a resident at spectrum health and Grand Rapids, Michigan has been treating coded patient since March and was recently diagnosed himself. Job packaged I don't and I remember going to do you. Think. Theater district a minute on an error why. A in U top IC views are nearing capacity Frontline workers from New York once the epicenter of the virus are now heading there to help. Taking us coming it has really shown and are not an owner says you know we are curious you we have here is you had ours. But for some medical workers the strain just too much. One nurse in El Paso Schering why she resigned last week saying she wishes people had taken precautions more seriously. You know it's. A new euros and praying and then in the all -- yard. We're eating our law and it doesn't seem like it's. Helping people are dying. But hope is on the her rise it promising a vaccine news. Positive preliminary results from the dirt and Pfizer if both qualified for emergency use authorization. Twenty million Americans could start getting the vaccines as soon as December Lindy Washburn is one of the volunteers in them adjourn a trial. But doesn't know if she got the vaccine or a placebo. It's an animal lover and wetness and that's it feels the store. Those vaccines require two doses and use genetic instructions. That tell the body to produce a protein that triggers it to create antibodies that fight the virus. As for side effects participants for both report mild or moderate side effects typical with vaccines. Sore arm fever fatigue and aching joints for a date year to. As initial round of vaccines will mainly be for health care workers essential employees and those with high risks. They will likely be more widely available starting in March. And the people Diane. Can't come soon enough even pilgrim in New Jersey thanks Ciba and joining me now for more on the promising vaccine uses one of the doctors leading the Pfizer trial doctor own name oh well it was associate professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist. At Yale doctorate Latin thanks so much for being here in the number of most often discussed was that a vaccine would hopefully be at least 50% effective not you have both sides bearish ended Daryn are reporting that there vaccines are more than ninety. Percent effective how were you able to reach that high level of efficacy and what does that mean for the process moving forward. First of all things are being mean Diane. Instinct to know those of us own trials are released. The results are really quite an. We. Shouldn't be out what do present he would get. Our. This rule are warming. We need to read because no audio you being. Our community. Would you do not need to. Get. EU giving up. Obvious you are and everyone. Already and are hoping. To ease and in oh what goes. On. I mean I'm really don't think ending. And Dana in those words just change the game is so much and it's been wild may be at all since we've heard bench. But we know we're not there yet Pfizer's launching a pilot delivered program in four states. One of the big challenges is at the vaccine needs to be stored at negative 94 degrees so how do you do that while shipping. Yeah oh. Issued this order. I don't seem to be have been known to. Represent me our men and he'd ended. Well I's are also hoping on and it shouldn't I'm not only got us out. Rating oh. On a trust us. She's a little do we Bartlett or gunfight that he is an exciting. Oh lead. And you. Now we why there's so much hope out there with this news and then again it couldn't come at a moment too soon we're hitting another surge. In this virus and I know you're also part of a community of ambassadors. Working to assure Americans that vaccine research. Was unsafe we just hit a day someone mentioned to me I remember thalidomide so what's your message to people who might be hesitant. To get the vaccine even after it's approved. Yeah so you know while you're being out of a lot of you know he's not on the Moody's and countries. Celebrities. Used a crane out into an excitement. A lot of it has come and all ends. And I say. Workers. EDS. And or. Oh. Work really needs on reasserted AD and oh I'm doing also. And world number repeat. And don't beat. You get on. Even being done only be right. I didn't seem you use. Eating. All. Real dot should Schroeder. I doctor or name Latin we appreciate your time and we appreciate your work thank you are. I mean it's our pleasure. And ABC news has confirmed that senior advisors recently talks president trump out are launching a military strike on Iran which. The news was first reported by the New York Times. President trump and asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site but a group of advisors including vice president Mike Pence. And secretary of state Mike Pompeo convince the president not to take military action officials say trump is planning to pull more troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq reducing the US military presence there to 2500 and each country. ABC news chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the latest Martha. Diane there has been concern inside and outside the Pentagon for weeks that president trump would order a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Especially after he fired the secretary of defense and several others in key positions replacing most of them with ardent trump supporters. And now sources confirmed to ABC that trump. Asked his top national security advisors. What our options were available to take out those nuclear sites. The trump was talked out of military action for now with those top aides warning him it could lead. To a bigger conflict. The tension still remains over Trump's intentions. In these last few months before he leaves office as far as Afghanistan is concerned it would not be a total dry down is trump said he wanted it to be. But it is substantial in Afghanistan. Reducing troops they're from 4500. To 2500. By mid January in Iraq. Reducing by about 500 troops NATO is now warning that the price for leaving Afghanistan too soon. Could be high and Mitch McConnell even saying that a rapid draw down. Could be dangerous but a reminder that our troops have now entered that twenty it year in Afghanistan Diane. Unbelievable how long this war has gone on Martha Raddatz in Washington thanks Martha. And president elect Biden is shifting his tone now warning that more people may die if the transition process continues to be delayed. So far the top administration has refused to coordinate with the Biden team including on pandemic measures like vaccine distribution. Mary Bruce has the latest. Joseph Biden this morning says the president's refusal to concede and allow the transition to begin is a matter of life and death more people may die. We don't coordinate. Friday morning that distributing a co mid nineteen vaccine could be more difficult if we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning. It puts us behind Vermont month and a half. And so it's important that it be done and to be coordination. Swift trump refusing to admit defeat Biden's teen is being blocked from receiving sensitive information and coordinating with agencies it doesn't appear that the president is going to come around anytime soon and admit defeat. So what are you going to do what options do you have to try and ensure the you are ready to go on day one. Can do whatever it individuals. Organizations in the country from business to labor. Republics and Democrats to try to pull together. Very serious and consistent plan for it would make a lot easier if the president participate I am hopeful that the president will. Home. Be wildly more like. Before we get to generate tweets. But the president is digging in a falsely claiming the election was rigged against him and continuing to challenge the outcome in court. Even as his legal team hits dead ends failing to present any evidence of fraud or overturn a single vote. With a recount underway in Georgia its secretary of state a Republican now tells the Washington Post he's facing pressure from his own party including top trump allies senator Lindsey Graham to toss out legally cast ballots. An attempt to overturn Biden's narrow victory in the state Gramm denies the claim. I never said that a safety and hand power to his secretary of state. To require that partisan verification of the signature. Stripe they don't. But the atmosphere in Georgia so tense the secretary of state says he's receiving death threats. Even if trump were able to flip Georgia which is not expected it still wouldn't change the outcome of this election and today Joseph biting continuing to try and plow ahead. We'll be receiving a national security briefing from his own experts he still isn't getting those classified briefings though his team is getting access to some of that information. Since Connell a Harris is still a member of the intelligence committee. Diane. Right neighbors in Washington Forrest thanks Mary. An iota made landfall as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane in Central America overnight cheers of the storms sounded like when it hit. That huge wave that's just fifteen miles from where aid had devastated the area earlier this month should ginger zee is tracking I noticed half Boras and ginger good morning some of the footage coming out there's just incredible. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- I learned of the capsized the first cat five of 20/20 those sixteen and around we'd had a cat five's in every season we never done before in recorded history. No we're not done there's not a minus 40% chance of development had an about. Southwest of where I own and made landfall that would be named kappa. I am. Because of there's no end in sight this season and ginger we also mention that this is the same region adjust to issued hit. From eight I imagine the devastation there is going to be even more and pactel because the water. Has nowhere to go the grounds already saturated so when you have back to back storms like this what do people in those areas need what can people do to help. An hour and thirty named storms of the season so far thirteen hurricanes including two right here Ada an iota and made landfall within two weeks just fifteen miles away you remember in Louisiana it was delta and Laura that did something very similar when you know from unfortunate experience that these folks need money it takes not just months but years to rebuild after something like that's kind of and the unfortunate part is this becomes a humanitarian crisis because you have to get help to these thugs and they can cut off for weeks at a time and so I think unfortunately finding the right charities to give money to is probably the best we can do right now anybody has it in the middle of the -- out. And tough times in Jersey we appreciate it thank you. Harvard university's former fencing coach and a prominent businessman are under arrest this morning accused of a college admissions bribery stream federal prosecutors say the bribes totaled more than one point five million dollars all aimed. I getting to students into Harvard ABC's Deborah Roberts has the details. This morning a prominent coach formerly at Harvard and a wealthy businessman. Both under arrest in an alleged pay for play scheme. Accused of conspiring to get the businessman's son into the elite Ivy League school in exchange for one and a half million dollars in bribes according to the FBI. Peter brand Harvard's hit pitching coach for twenty years until last year. Planned to circumvent the college admissions process with Merrill and businessman GI Jack shall I recruiting two of shall suns for the college fencing team and here's how the brazen deal unfolded according to court documents he she now contributed a 100000 dollars to a foundation set up and controlled by brand and his wife. Paper brands car make college tuition payments for brand son paid the mortgage on brands home. And even bought brands house for nearly one million dollars nearly double its market value. Which authorities say allow brand to purchase a more expensive residence. Which you shall been paid to renovate authorities say brand did not disclose the payments to Harvard. Who fired the coach for allegedly violating the university's conflict of interest policy. Both men now facing charges of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Asians are true the message that they're sending is clearly backed. Going to a school like this is completely unattainable unless you know somebody. And or you have a lot of money. On not part of the varsity blues scandal which led to more than twenty parents including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin to serve time behind bars this one comes nearly two years after the veil was lifted on that college bribery scheme. There's a sense in the US attorney's office back what is discovered him pretty aggressive and scurrying it and then being aggressive in prosecuting those individuals that are Balkans while armed. Laughlin a former full house star is currently two weeks into a two month prison sentence her husband who pleaded guilty for his role in the scandal. Is sent to start his five month prison sentence by the end of this week. And lawyers for both. Brand and shall deny the charges saying that does sons were academic and fencing standouts in high school coach facing each looks lowered to their day in court. Thanks to Deborah Roberts for that report. And a few more things to know before you go the trumpet administration is pushing to lease drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before the incoming Biden administration takes office. Supporters say drilling will boost oil production. Critics say the move is a threat to the environment and protected wildlife. President elect Biden has said he will protect the refuge. Last night you might you noticed a heartfelt tribute to the late Alex to back. On the football fields Minnesota Vikings wide receiver out and failing war fleets honoring the late jeopardy host who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer earlier this month. They can attribute even sweeter. Palin went on to score the first touchdown of the game. And for astronauts are now at the International Space Station after an historic flooding this basic screw dragon arrived at the station late Monday night. After lifting off from Kennedy space center on Sunday they're part of a landmark mission for NASA and SpaceX to ensure the IS SDs fully staffed. And they have little little extra force on board with and you might notice their in the corner that's radio net and on the mission with them as well. I may be on it. And that's good for this ABC news live update I'm Diane the Zeta thanks for joining us. I remember ABC news live is your bore you all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll see you back here. For new update at 11 AM eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.