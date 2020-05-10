Transcript for ABC’s Dan Harris talks about his new 'Election Sanity' podcast series

Election season and can be stressful about the combination N that come in nineteen pandemic on top of the usual election news keeping up with this campaign cycle. Might have any feeling even more anxious. 10% happier which was created by our own Dan Harris is launching an election sanity series podcast starting today and Danica. My friend and weekend lawyer joins me now Dermarr hi Matt good morning to you again. They've along candidacy I know you can't get rid of me half. A hey let's talk about this podcast that you have the president's Kobe diagnosis really puts into focus how the pandemic and this election. In her sacked it's a lot all of the same time. What advice do you have to help people deal with both of these really Bakes dressers. Yeah I've been listening to you. An end to excellent coverage of the last 101112 minutes and it does. It does engaged in nervous system and away you wore. You know anxious as you listen to this news and I think it's incredibly important to stay engaged. During times like this it is also important to take care result we've we've got these two massive stretchers combine the pandemic. And the election were oh which many of us have very strong feelings so there's sentiment in that would a couple of things to say one is if you're feeling and anxious that is not something to be embarrassed about or shamed it just means that you're paying attention if you're not feeling anxious you're probably not really paying attention. That's the first thing to say the second thing is there a bunch of things you can do that are simple to take care of yourself so that you can stain gage without losing your mind and they include getting enough sleep. They eating well exercising having contact with nature having good relationships. And then finally this is the focus of the podcast that I house. Also the focus of my career as you know. Is meditation which I think is a simple secular exercise for your brain. Which allows used to as I said stay engaged with whatever is happening while also keeping your stuff together. Taking a moment's agreed so critical right now. Your approach to lax insanity is based on an ancient Buddhist list of mental scouts I can't light a walk us through what these are key and how we can apply and then to election related stress management. Okay so that the pod cast this is an ABC news podcast that had been in and Ayers twice a week. I'd available where create your podcast we wanted to launch a series of kind of town. Juror programming. Episodes so. Jim people son continental half them. Stay engaged as I keep saying without losing their minds and so. We found this ancient Buddhist list of poor mental qualities steals. Really that you can cultivate your meditation. And they are long one of them is. Friendliness to certain basic attitude goodwill. The other is compassion. Being willing to engage in other people as they suffer the third is something call. Sympathetic to joy which is kind of like the opt out citizens shot and Freud instead of taking pleasure out of people's suffering can't take pleasure in other people's joy. And the fourth is equanimity what you might think others just staying cool. And there are these any change. And meditation techniques they you can use to build these qualities. And it's been an enormous amount of science in recent years suggests that what you do these these meditative techniques you can lower your blood pressure boost your immune system. And change the way you are we to other people. And so every week we're doing an episode where we talk to him based meditation teacher and it teaches how to do these these meditation exercises. And then also how to operational eyes and apply it during this. Extremely stressful time. Dan parents are always nice have a bonus conversation with you during the week. Anti semites. And you can listen to tempers and happier and its elections Hannity series after says every Monday this month wherever you get your podcasts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.