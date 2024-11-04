Abortion access is on the ballot in Arizona

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze discusses how voters in Arizona feel about abortion ballot initiatives.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live