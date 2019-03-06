Activist rushes stage to take microphone away from Kamala Harris during forum

More
Sen. Harris was speaking at the MoveOn forum in San Francisco when an animal rights activist went on stage and took the mic away from her.
1:26 | 06/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Activist rushes stage to take microphone away from Kamala Harris during forum
Your First Act anarchy out everywhere. And it. It's okay. Okay. Okay. Okay okay. You. Hey you. Yeah yeah. He's yeah. Really hate. Okay oh yeah. My ideas. They have ironic I didn't. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"Sen. Harris was speaking at the MoveOn forum in San Francisco when an animal rights activist went on stage and took the mic away from her.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63447231","title":"Activist rushes stage to take microphone away from Kamala Harris during forum","url":"/Politics/video/activist-rushes-stage-microphone-kamala-harris-forum-63447231"}